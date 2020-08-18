Just saying: These everyday figures of speech are marvels

Idiomatic American English is the language you and I speak. Because English of any sort is such a magpie entity it has a built-in elasticity and unpredictability. Throw in our national fondness for the ad hoc and casual, and idiomatic American English becomes a thing of highly speckled verbal beauty: irrational and irregular and sometimes pretty much random.
I’m not thinking of slang, whose highly speckled verbal beauty can stand out even more. I mean everyday figures of speech, so common that we never notice them — let alone appreciate them for the little lexical wonders they are.
You know, like: “hold on,” “at a loss,” “look out,” “look sharp,” “listen up,” “take it easy,” “take a break,” “take your time,” “in the know,” “stick around,” “for now,” “through and through” “mouthing off,” “go for broke,” “asking for trouble,” “up in the air,” “watch out,” “playing the field,” “playing for time,” “playing it safe,” “under the weather,” “over the moon,” “watch what you say.”
That last one — wouldn’t “hear” make more sense than “watch”? — is usually intended as a warning. In this case, consider it a suggestion.
