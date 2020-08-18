Just saying: These everyday figures of speech are marvels

Idiomatic American English is the language you and I speak. Because English of any sort is such a magpie entity it has a built-in elasticity and unpredictability. Throw in our national fondness for the ad hoc and casual, and idiomatic American English becomes a thing of highly speckled verbal beauty: irrational and irregular and sometimes pretty much random.

I’m not thinking of slang, whose highly speckled verbal beauty can stand out even more. I mean everyday figures of speech, so common that we never notice them — let alone appreciate them for the little lexical wonders they are.