Omsom packets make sauces simpler

Omsom packets. Handout

Kim and Vanessa Pham, sisters who grew up in Pembroke, didn’t set out to launch a food business. Kim, 28, an NYU graduate, worked in tech start-ups and in venture capital. Vanessa, 26, went to Harvard and then to Bain & Company. But they had long talked of starting their own venture. “As first-generation Vietnamese-Americans and daughters of refugees, food is not just a love language for us, it’s a way for us to re-engage with our identities,” says Kim. “Growing up, we never felt represented by the ethnic aisle in mainstream grocery stores.” The sisters now live in New York City and partnered with lauded young chefs to introduce Omsom: ready-to-use starter sauces that blend aromatics, seasonings, citruses, oils, and fiery dried chili. You add your own proteins and vegetables. Recipe cards are included, but you can swap with chicken, shrimp, tofu, and diverge from the suggestions. A sampler kit arrives in a bright match-box package with sauces to cook a trio of Southeast Asian dishes in 20 to 30 minutes ($29 for six packets; each serves two to three). One choice is for Thai larb, a meat salad that suits a lettuce wrap. Another, for sisig, a Filipino dish, has a citrusy sting from calamansi that offsets the heat. The Vietnamese Lemongrass BBQ is garlicky with subtle sweetness balanced by lime juice. Boxes that contain three pouches of just one cuisine are available, too ($12). To produce the sauces yourself, you’d have to shop at a specialty market to locate some of the ingredients. It’s a handy pantry item for a vibrant meal that’s easy to prepare. To order go to omsom.com.