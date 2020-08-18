Recipe: If you’re looking for zucchini ideas, grate it for this simple chocolate-walnut cake

Makes 1 large loaf

You've already had it baked, broiled, grilled, and stir-fried. At this point in the summer, zucchini needs a reboot. Grate it and fold it into a chocolate batter to make a loaf cake that hovers between a breakfast treat and a simple dessert. The zucchini shreds and canola oil both give the loaf a great moist texture, melted butter adds flavor, unsweetened cocoa powder is the chocolate element, and walnuts lend their crunch. The cake presents no real challenges, so even a timid baker can mix it by hand in a large bowl. I've learned the hard way that setting out a mise en place (having all the ingredients measured and ready to go) keeps the process smooth and mistake-free, especially if children are underfoot. A cool little baking trick is to "chop" nuts by placing them in a plastic zipper bag and tapping them lightly with a rolling pin to break them up. That glut of zucchini in the backyard garden has found a delicious new home.

Butter (for the pan) 2 cups shredded, unpeeled zucchini 1 ⅔ cups flour ½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder ¾ teaspoon baking soda ½ teaspoon baking powder 1 teaspoon salt 2 eggs 4 tablespoons butter, melted and cool but still liquid ¼ cup canola oil ¾ cup sugar 1 teaspoon vanilla extract ¾ cup walnuts, coarsely chopped

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Butter an 8 1/2-by-4 1/2-inch loaf pan. Line the bottom and 2 long sides with a piece of parchment paper cut so it overhangs the top edge by 1 inch.

2. Spread the shredded zucchini between two layers of paper towels. Gently press the towels into the zucchini; let it sit while you assemble the batter.

3. In a bowl, whisk the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder, and salt until blended.

4. In another bowl large enough to hold all the batter, whisk the eggs, butter, oil, sugar, and vanilla until blended.

5. Add the flour mixture to the egg mixture and stir to blend them. Fold in the zucchini and walnuts. Spoon the batter into the pan and smooth the top with the back of a spoon. Tap the pan once hard on the table to settle any air pockets.

6. Bake in the middle of the oven for 65 to 75 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the center of the loaf comes out clean.

7. Transfer to a wire rack and leave to cool for 15 minutes. Using the two long sides of parchment paper as handles, lift the loaf from the pan and transfer to the rack to cool completely before slicing.

Sally Pasley Vargas