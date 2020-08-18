Recipe: Kale pesto is a flavorful, nutritious, and versatile condiment for all kinds of summer dishes

Makes about 3 cups

Here is the cure-all for anyone who never developed a love of the slightly brassica taste of kale, never took to the fibrous texture, or disdains the hip popularity of the green. This pesto surmounts all these issues, delivering a flavorful and versatile condiment that can be tastefully employed in so many ways: on sandwiches, with pasta, mixed into a bean dip, slipped inside a cheesy omelet. It's nutritious and eye-catching, but it's also delicious. It keeps well in the fridge (up to 2 weeks in a tight container, with a film of olive oil on top), and it goes far. It turns that expensive head of immaculate kale from the farmers' market or the huge bunch in your CSA box into the deal of the week. This version doesn't require costly pine nuts (instead pumpkin seeds add texture and a smooth backdrop for the fresh green flavors), or even grated Parmesan (but it won't hurt if you want to add some). More uses: Spread it over grilled salmon or pan-fried haddock, stir it into minestrone, vichyssoise, or gazpacho. Mix it one-to-one with mayo for sandwiches -- think grilled chicken cutlets, hamburgers, turkey burgers -- and don't forget hot dogs, for which kale pesto is a surprisingly delicious condiment (you're welcome, world).

1 bunch fresh kale (Tuscan, Lacinato, or curly), washed and stemmed ½ teaspoon salt Pinch of black pepper 2 tablespoons roasted pumpkin seeds 2 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped 4 tablepoons olive oil ½ cup grated hard cheese, such as Parmesan, Asiago, Pecorino Romano (optional) Extra olive oil (for the top)

1. Coarsely chop the kale leaves. You should have about 8 cups.

2. In a food processor, combine the kale, salt, pepper, pumpkin seeds, garlic, and 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Work the mixture until it forms a paste. If the greens won't move easily around the blade, add a tablespoon of water or oil.

3. Remove the insert in the food processor lid. With the motor running, add the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil through the feed tube. Stop the motor and scrape down the sides of the work bowl. Return the lid and add the cheese, if using, and pulse again until smooth. Taste for seasoning and add more salt or pepper, if you like.

4. Transfer to a wide-mouth jar or plastic container and spoon a little oil on top. Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 weeks.

Caleb Barber