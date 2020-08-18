Recipe: In Spain, bread with ripe tomatoes -- sweet, salty, fruity, and crusty -- is made everywhere

Serves 4

Pan Con Tomate (literally, bread with tomato) is a popular Spanish dish that celebrates ripe tomatoes. To make it, spread thick slices of toasted bread with tomato pulp by rubbing the cut side of the fruit over the bread. If you want to get fancy, rub the bread first with garlic. Then sprinkle the tomatoes generously with olive oil and salt. The dish originated in Catalonia, where it is called pan tumaca or pa amb tomaquet, and where little meaty tomatoes are grown especially for it. The toasts are sweet, salty, fruity, crusty, and delicious, one of summer's glories.

4 large or 8 medium slices crusty bread (1/2-inch thick) 1 clove garlic, halved lengthwise (optional) Olive oil (for sprinkling) 2 ripe tomatoes, halved horizontally Coarse salt (for sprinkling)

1. Toast or grill the bread on both sides until it is very dark. While it is warm, if using garlic, rub the bread lightly with the cut sides of the garlic.

2. Sprinkle the bread with olive oil. Holding half a tomato in your hand, rub it over the bread, squeezing it a little so the pulp loosens and spreads on the bread. Use the tomato flesh until you reach the skin; discard the skins. The tomato will turn the bread pink, but not red. Sprinkle the bread with more olive oil and salt.

Sheryl Julian