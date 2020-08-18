Recipe: Stuff large tomatoes with corn and quinoa for this protein-packed, vegetarian dinner

Serves 4

These protein-packed, vegetarian stuffed tomatoes, filled with corn and quinoa, are an alternative to stuffed peppers. Start with the biggest tomatoes you can find; beefsteaks are ideal because of their size and symmetrical round shape. Hollow out the tomatoes and then cook the centers into a fresh sauce. To remove the corn from the ears, instead of standing the ears on the cutting board (they can slip so the method is unsafe), lay the cob on the board. Cut off a few rows, then turn it onto the cut edge so the cob doesn't rock as you continue removing kernels a few rows at a time. Once the tomato sauce is ready, stir it into the corn and cooked white quinoa, then pack the stuffing into the tomatoes, mounding it over the top. You'll be delighted by summer's fresh produce served in this uncommon way.

2 tablespoons olive oil 4 beefsteak tomatoes or 4 extra-large field tomatoes 1 small onion, chopped 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped Salt and pepper, to taste ¼ cup chopped fresh basil ¾ cup white quinoa, rinsed in a strainer with cold water 1½ cups water 2 ears fresh corn, kernels removed

1. Set the oven 375 degrees. Use 1 tablespoon of the oil to rub a 9-inch square baking dish (or another dish that will hold all the tomatoes).

2. With a serrated knife, cut a 1/2-inch slice from the top (core end) of each tomato. Carve out the seeds and the center flesh of each tomato, making sure to leave the outer wall intact. Chop the flesh finely.

3. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil. Add the onion, garlic, salt, and pepper, and cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes. Add the chopped tomatoes, and cook for 20 minutes, or until the tomatoes reduce to a chunky sauce. Remove from the heat and stir in the basil.

4. Meanwhile, in a heavy-based saucepan over medium-high heat, combine the quinoa and water. Cover the pan and cook for 10 minutes. Stir in the corn, return the cover to the pan, and continue cooking for 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the tomato sauce.

5. Place the tomatoes in the baking dish, cut-sides up. Fill each tomato with the quinoa mixture and cover with the tomato tops. Bake for 45 minutes or until the tomatoes are cooked through and the filling is hot in the center.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick