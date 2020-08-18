Tyler Perry’s work honored with 2020 Governors Award

Tyler Perry has won awards from the NAACP and BET. Now he’s getting a big one from the Television Academy: He and his foundation are the recipients of the 2020 Governors Award.

The prize, picked by the academy board of governors, honors Perry “for his unprecedented achievements in television and his commitment to offering opportunities to marginalized communities.”

Perry has so far created 22 feature films, over 20 stage plays, 13 television shows, and two bestselling books. The Atlanta-based producer was one of the first major filmmakers to power back up production in the wake of the coronavirus health crisis.