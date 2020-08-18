YogiBalls make for a savory snack

Milton resident Manjari Saha, who for years has run a skincare business, recently introduced a food product: a yogurt snack she’s named YogiBalls. The small orbs of whole milk yogurt resemble tiny mozzarella balls and come in a glass jar immersed in a mix of extra virgin olive oil, organic sunflower oil, rosemary, and spices. Creamy and spreadable, the delicious spheres absorb the flavor in the jar. They’re similar to labneh balls, a popular snack in the Mediterranean ($10 for 16). Saha strains yogurt and uses a machine that helps shape the little rounds, working at CommonWealth Kitchen, Dorchester’s food incubator. Spread them on toast or crackers. They will make a welcome addition to a cheese board, or toss a few in a salad. Use the leftover flavorful oil for a dressing or marinade, or drizzle over fish or chicken before grilling. Soon, Saha says, she plans to add more selections: YogiBalls bathing in the healthy oils and lavender, and another choice with Indian spices. Available at theyogiballs.com and Whole Foods Market locations.
ANN TRIEGER KURLAND
Advertisement
Ann Trieger Kurland can be reached at anntrieger@gmail.com.