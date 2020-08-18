YogiBalls make for a savory snack

Milton resident Manjari Saha, who for years has run a skincare business, recently introduced a food product: a yogurt snack she’s named YogiBalls. The small orbs of whole milk yogurt resemble tiny mozzarella balls and come in a glass jar immersed in a mix of extra virgin olive oil, organic sunflower oil, rosemary, and spices. Creamy and spreadable, the delicious spheres absorb the flavor in the jar. They’re similar to labneh balls, a popular snack in the Mediterranean ($10 for 16). Saha strains yogurt and uses a machine that helps shape the little rounds, working at CommonWealth Kitchen, Dorchester’s food incubator. Spread them on toast or crackers. They will make a welcome addition to a cheese board, or toss a few in a salad. Use the leftover flavorful oil for a dressing or marinade, or drizzle over fish or chicken before grilling. Soon, Saha says, she plans to add more selections: YogiBalls bathing in the healthy oils and lavender, and another choice with Indian spices. Available at theyogiballs.com and Whole Foods Market locations.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND