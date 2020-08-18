About 70 percent of Mass. school districts to bring students back in-person — at least part time

While most districts still plan to open buildings in some capacity, the announcement indicates a shift toward remote-only plans over the last several weeks. The final plans show some 30 percent of districts chose fully remote learning for the fall — a big increase from initial plans submitted at the end of July, which showed only about 10 percent of schools statewide planned to rely solely on remote learning.

The state released the percentage four days after final plans detailing how schools will operate amid the pandemic were due. A few dozen districts, including Boston, did not indicate whether they would open any classrooms this fall or conduct all learning remotely.

About 70 percent of school systems statewide plan to bring students back to the classroom at least part time this fall, state officials announced Tuesday.

The high percentage of districts and schools offering some level of in-person instruction will likely intensify the showdown between district leaders and teachers unions. The state’s largest unions — the Massachusetts Teachers Association, the American Federation of Teachers Massachusetts, and the Boston Teachers Union — are all making an aggressive push to kick off the school year with only remote learning and are planning to rally Wednesday at the State House and on Cape Cod and in Western Massachusetts.

The MTA, AFT, and the BTU have all instructed their members to stay out of school buildings this fall until state and local officials can prove the buildings are safe enough for teaching and learning during the pandemic. The directive has raised questions about whether the unions might be organizing a statewide action next month, although it is illegal for teachers to strike under state law.

In Boston, Mayor Martin J. Walsh and Superintendent Brenda Cassellius haven’t made a final decision on how they will reopen schools next month, although they stress they would like to resume with some level of in-person learning.

But that hinges on whether COVID-19 cases remain low enough to safely reopen school buildings. The Boston School Committee will be discussing the plan again at its meeting Wednesday night.

Governor Charlie Baker’s administration released new guidelines last week to help school districts determine whether they should pursue an in-person model or start the year remotely. The guidelines group communities into one of four coronavirus risk categories; the two lowest-risk categories have been recommended to pursue either a full-time return or a hybrid approach.

Baker has been adamant about getting as many children back into the classroom this fall as possible, rejecting the idea earlier this month that he should direct all schools to start remotely.

