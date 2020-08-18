Arson said to be cause of Stoughton apartment fire

A fire at a Stoughton apartment building early Monday morning was intentionally set, fire officials said on Tuesday.
Stoughton firefighters received a report of the fire at 155 Wheeler Circle at 3:28 a.m. Monday, the Stoughton Fire Department and state fire marshal’s office said in a joint statement.
A resident extinguished the fire, and no one was injured, the statement said. The building sustained minimal damage.
Fire officials are not disclosing how the fire was started, as it remains under investigation, Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the state fire marshal’s office, said in a brief telephone interview.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the state’s Arson Hotline at 1 (800) 682-9229.
