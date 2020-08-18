Bicyclist fatally injured in crash involving tractor-trailer in Harvard Square, Cambridge police say

A bicyclist suffered fatal injuries Tuesday morning after being struck by a tractor-trailer near the MBTA Red Line station in Harvard Square, according to Cambridge police.
TRAFFIC NOTICE: Units are on-scene in the area of the #HarvardSquare T Station following a motor vehicle/bicyclist crash, in which a bicyclist sustained fatal injuries. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/BZohSvNvlL— Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) August 18, 2020
Police said the crash took place around 9:42 a.m. “Unfortunately, the bicyclist has died as a result of the crash,’' Cambridge police spokesman Jeremy Warnick wrote in an e-mail.
Officers are on-scene conducting an investigation and impacts on traffic are expected, police tweeted.
Expect significant traffic delays in the area, as an active crash investigation is taking place. #CambMA 2/2— Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) August 18, 2020
The crash is under investigation by Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office along with Cambridge and State Police.
This is a developing story, and will be updated as new information becomes available.
