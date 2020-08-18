fb-pixel;

Bicyclist fatally injured in crash involving tractor-trailer in Harvard Square, Cambridge police say

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated August 18, 2020, 16 minutes ago

A bicyclist suffered fatal injuries Tuesday morning after being struck by a tractor-trailer near the MBTA Red Line station in Harvard Square, according to Cambridge police.

Police said the crash took place around 9:42 a.m. “Unfortunately, the bicyclist has died as a result of the crash,’' Cambridge police spokesman Jeremy Warnick wrote in an e-mail.

Officers are on-scene conducting an investigation and impacts on traffic are expected, police tweeted.

The crash is under investigation by Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office along with Cambridge and State Police.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as new information becomes available.

Advertisement


John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.