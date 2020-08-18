Blind Spot: ‘If somebody did their job, this wouldn’t have happened.’

A tragic crash last summer exposed how the Massachusetts Registry had neglected to sideline dangerous drivers. But the failures at motor vehicle agencies here and across the nation run much broader and deeper than that horrific accident, according to an 11-month Globe investigation.
Despite 50 years of warnings by federal road safety officials, the US still has no effective national system to keep tabs on drivers licensed in one state who commit serious offenses in another.
A deep look into the bureaucratic negligence that has allowed drivers with menacing traffic records to keep their licenses.
