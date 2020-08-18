Brookline works to protect its ‘urban forest'

Brookline residents have a chance to help the town plan for ways to protect its trees and other natural resources from the effects of climate change.

The town is seeking community input into an Urban Forest Climate Resilience Plan that it is now developing. The document will identify steps Brookline can take to mitigate impacts of climate change to its “urban forest,” which consists of all park and street trees and trees in residents’ front yards.

Officials note that protecting the town’s trees helps offset the effects of climate change on the overall community since trees sequester carbon, reduce flooding, and decrease ambient air temperatures.