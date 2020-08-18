Clinton man killed in early-morning crash in Bolton

A 41-year-old Clinton man was killed in a crash in Bolton early Tuesday morning, State Police said.
Wheen troopers arrived at the scene on Route 495 southbound at 2:45 a.m., they found that a 2012 Honda Civic driven by John Keeley, 41, had struck the rear of a 2016 tractor trailer driven by an unidentified man that was in the breakdown lane, State Police said in a statement.
Keeley suffered severe injuries in the crash and was declared dead at the scene, State Police said. The driver of the tractor-trailer, who is from Woonsocket, was treated for minor injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by State Police, the statement said.
In addition to State Police, police from Bolton and Berlin responded to the crash scene, the statement said.
