Clinton man killed in early-morning crash in Bolton

A 41-year-old Clinton man was killed in a crash in Bolton early Tuesday morning, State Police said.

Wheen troopers arrived at the scene on Route 495 southbound at 2:45 a.m., they found that a 2012 Honda Civic driven by John Keeley, 41, had struck the rear of a 2016 tractor trailer driven by an unidentified man that was in the breakdown lane, State Police said in a statement.

Keeley suffered severe injuries in the crash and was declared dead at the scene, State Police said. The driver of the tractor-trailer, who is from Woonsocket, was treated for minor injuries.