Critics say U.S. Postal Service failing to deliver with fewer sorting machines and more delays

“Basically, it’s like a fire hose, and they are trying to get all this water through a hose, and you can’t do that,” said Brian Avila, a steward for Local 387 of the American Postal Workers Union. And now, if a machine breaks down, there are fewer backups and “nowhere to move the mail,” he said.

PROVIDENCE — The U.S. Postal Service has removed three sorting machines in Rhode Island this year, and while other machines have been expanded, the changes are slowing mail service just before an expected influx of mail ballots and political direct mail, a postal union official said Tuesday.

Avila spoke after Rhode Island’s congressional delegation held a news conference outside Providence’s main post office. The four Democratic congressmen criticized President Donald J. Trump for opposing emergency funding for the Postal Service amid the pandemic and slammed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy for operational changes that they say are delaying mail deliveries.

Later in the day, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that he will join in multi-state litigation aimed at ensuring that fast, reliable postal service continues.

And by day’s end, DeJoy had announced he is halting some of the operational changes — including the removal of the distinctive blue mail boxes that prompted an outcry — until after the election “to avoid even the appearance of impact on election mail.”

The abrupt reversal from DeJoy, who is set to testify Friday before the Senate, came as more than 20 states announced they would sue to stop the changes. But several states, including Rhode Island, vowed to press on, keeping a watchful eye on the Postal Service ahead of the election.

The action began with U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse joining U.S. Representatives David N. Cicilline and James R. Langevin outside the Corliss Street post office, which processes mail for all of Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts.

Reed emphasized that the Postal Service has been crucial to communication, commerce, and community throughout the country’s history.

“However, this critical work is being deliberately undermined by President Trump, who seems determined to slow down the service due to his opposition to universal voting by mail,” he said.

To make matters worse, DeJoy has instituted operational changes that are slowing the delivery of mail, including packages sent by small businesses and medications sent to veterans and seniors, Reed said.

“This self-manufactured crisis and intentional delays in service for political reasons are unacceptable,” he said. “But they are particularly outrageous when you have a situation of a pandemic that has claimed 170,000 lives.”

Reed said Rhode Island letter carriers are reporting “that they can’t do what they used to do — it’s deliberate inefficiency that they are creating, which is ironic.”

In a letter sent to DeJoy, the four congressmen said the Rhode Island Chapter of the National Association of Letter Carriers had told them about a pilot program that is aimed at reducing overtime but that has resulted in delivery delays.

Normally, the letter explains, mail is sorted in the morning and then letter carriers take all the mail for the day out to their route for delivery. Sometimes, carriers have to wait for mail to arrive from dispatch, meaning they start their route later than anticipated, and the route is completed when all the day’s mail has been delivered, it says.

But as part of a new initiative, called “Expedited Street/Afternoon Sortation,” letter carriers are told to leave without all the day’s mail, do their route, and then return to the branch to sort and file that morning’s remaining mail for the next day, the letter states.

“Therefore, mail is delayed on a recurring basis with an increasing backlog,” the congressmen wrote.

The pilot program began in Pawtucket, but other postal branches in the state have decided to use it, or something similar, “resulting in limitations of mail delivery,” the letter says.

“We urge you to suspend these harmful operational changes and turn your attention to supporting the mission of the US Postal Service,” the congressmen told DeJoy.

Cicilline said the Rhode Island delegation was speaking out on Tuesday as part of a “day of action” in which Democratic members of Congress across the country were speaking out about the Postal Service.

Cicilline said he and Langevin will return to Washington, D.C., as the House prepares to vote on Saturday for legislation that would deliver $25 billion to address funding shortfalls and prohibit the Postal Service from making any changes to operations or the level of service it had in place on Jan. 1.

He called for DeJoy’s removal as postmaster and said the operational changes DeJoy has initiated have resulted in hiring freezes, “regional downsizing,” and delays in service. He held up two photographs showing locked mailboxes and blue mailboxes in the back of a truck.

“I want to just end with showing you photographs of images that are happening all across this country,” Cicilline said. “Mailboxes locked so that they can’t be used by citizens of this country, and a truck filled with mailboxes that had just been picked up, making delivery more difficult and making it more difficult for people to vote by mail.”

In response to questions from reporters, Cicilline said those photos were not taken in Rhode Island. Staff members said the photos were taken in Oregon and California.

Langevin noted House Democrats voted in May to provide $25 billion to the Postal Service as part of a coronavirus relief bill, but he said Senate Majority Leader Mitchell McConnell refused to take up that proposal.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, has claimed Democrats are trying to focus on the Postal Service's problems because they weren't able to reach a deal with the White House over a new coronavirus relief package.

Langevin also criticized the operational changes made by DeJoy, saying, “I’m outraged because these changes pose a threat to public health and the integrity of our elections at a time when mail delivery is more important than ever.”

The Postal Service recently sent detailed letters to 46 states and the District of Columbia warning that it cannot guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time to be counted — adding another layer of uncertainty ahead of the high-stakes presidential contest. Rhode Island was one of the four states not warned about potential issues.

But Whitehouse said a constituent — “Pat from Coventry” — told him that she is already seeing a delay in postal service. She said that her husband’s pension came late, and both she and her husband had a delay in pharmaceuticals they receive by mail.

“We are here to ask the Trump administration to knock it off,” Whitehouse said. “They have created enough turmoil, they have created enough anxiety, they have exhibited enough incompetence — at least leave our Postal Service alone.”

Avila, the American Postal Workers Union steward, said he hopes the Postal Service gets the funding it needs to maintain the expected level of service in the months ahead, and he appreciates the Rhode Island delegation’s efforts.

“But we need Washington to understand that, listen, we are putting our lives on the line,” Avila said. “We come here every day throughout this pandemic to make sure that people are getting the mail they deserve — the service they deserve.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Neronha, a Democrat, announced that he will join other attorneys general in a lawsuit aimed at preventing the Trump administration from potentially further curtailing Postal Service operations amid an expected rush of voting by mail in this fall’s general election.

For decades, Rhode Islanders have relied on fast, reliable postal service for correspondence and documents, and many now rely on it to deliver medications.

“In November, many will need that fast, reliable service to engage in our most important civic duty — exercising the right to vote,” Neronha said. “To deliberately and without explanation undermine that fast and reliable service, for highly suspect reasons, violates the law.”

A spokeswoman for the attorney general’s office said DeJoy’s reversal on Tuesday does not change Rhode Island’s plans to pursue the multi-state litigation.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com