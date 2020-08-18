Four-alarm blaze destroys commercial building; injures two firefighters in Worcester

Firefighters were called to 1090 Main St. at 11:09 a.m., Deputy Fire Chief Martin Dyer said.

A stubborn 4-alarm blaze on Tuesday destroyed a building that houses multiple businesses in Worcester and left two firefighters injured, officials said.

Upon arrival, crews saw heavy smoke coming from a blaze that was tearing through the crawlspace below the building’s roof, Dyer said.

“Companies were defensive right off the bat,” Dyer said. “It was very difficult to reach the fire and it took a lot of exterior lines and manpower to fight it.”

Dyer said heat and wind made fighting the blaze more difficult.

Advertisement

“The way the wind was blowing made the smoke keep going into where we were working, and that required us to keep recycling crews,” he said.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No one else was injured.

The flames spread into at least three businesses in the building, Dyer said.

Most of the fire was extinguished by 3 p.m., but Dyer said crews will remain on scene for at least several more hours.

Dyer said the building will be condemned.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.