Interim superintendent Kevin Mulvey picked to run Quincy schools

The Quincy School Committee chose Kevin Mulvey ― the current interim superintendent — to permanently lead the almost 10,000-student district.

Mulvey, an attorney, was a member of the Quincy School Committee for 2½ years before resigning in 2008 to become director of the district’s human resources and business operations. He became Quincy’s deputy superintendent in 2013. Mulvey was named interim superintendent in June, when Richard DeCristofaro left after 19 years in the job to become president of Quincy College.

At its Aug. 14 meeting, the School Committee considered three finalists: Mulvey; Nashua Superintendent Jahmal Mosley; and Everett High School Executive Vice Principal Omar X. Easy.