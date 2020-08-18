Markey, Kennedy to spar at final TV debate Tuesday

The Democratic primary race for Senate appears tied, two weeks before the Sept. 1 primary, with mail-in voting already well underway. So both candidates will be itching to score points against his opponent in perhaps the last high-profile event of the campaign.

The race has gotten increasingly negative, and personal, in recent days, the dogfight reflecting what polls and the candidates’ own actions show to be an incredibly tight race. Campaign watchers expect both Markey and Kennedy to come out swinging as it’s one of their best last chances to sway undecided voters, many of whom might already have mail-in ballots in their hands.

The one-hour forum, scheduled to start at 7 p.m., is being hosted by WCVB Channel 5, The Boston Globe, WBUR, and the University of Massachusetts Boston’s McCormack Graduate School of Policy and Global Studies.

“I expect tonight to be a donnybrook,” said Mary Anne Marsh, a veteran Democratic strategist who is neutral in the race, but who has a colleague consulting for Kennedy’s campaign.

Markey has taken increasingly pointed jabs at the Kennedy family, a once-unthinkable tactic in a state deeply entwined with the famous political clan but one that has resonated with the 74-year-old incumbent’s base of progressive activists who see Kennedy as an entitled scion seeking to climb up the power structure.

Most recently, the Markey team released a nearly three-minute digital ad Markey produced with the help of the youth-led Sunrise Movement climate change group, in which Markey twists a famous JFK line to say, “We asked what we could do for our country. We went out, we did it. With all due respect, it’s time to start asking what your country can do for you.”

At a debate last week, Markey also aggressively went after Kennedy’s father, former congressman Joseph P. Kennedy II, and the possibility — not proven — that the elder Kennedy is helping fund a pro-Kennedy super PAC that has been running negative ads about Markey. “Tell your father” not to put money into a PAC running negative ads, Markey ordered his opponent, an exchange that his campaign quickly cut into a biting digital ad.

On Monday, Kennedy hit back at Markey’s and his campaign’s repeated invocations of the Kennedy family. In a short news conference, flanked by more than a dozen leaders from the Black community who have endorsed him, Kennedy defended his family’s legacy and used it to criticize Markey for not doing enough for communities of color in his nearly 50 years in public office.

Expect Kennedy to hit that same theme — what he sees as Markey’s shortcomings on the fight for racial justice — in Tuesday night’s debate. Kennedy also may bring up the story, reported by WCVB, of a Massachusetts man who says Markey “was aloof” and indifferent when he met in 2013 with the newly-minted Senator asking for help after his ex-wife took their two sons, of whom he had sole custody, to Egypt.

The father, Colin Bower, told WCVB he decided to speak out after another father — Danroy Henry Sr. — posted a video on Twitter calling out Markey for having “dismissed” their pleas for his help getting prosecutors to reexamine the police killing of their son, DJ Henry. A college student from Easton, DJ was shot by a cop in upstate New York 10 years ago. Henry’s parents have endorsed Kennedy.

Markey may continue to hammer Kennedy over the 39-year-old’s position on the issue of super PACs, which can raise and spend unlimited amounts but not coordinate with campaigns. Kennedy spent much of the campaign urging Markey to sign a People’s Pledge limiting outside groups from dumping money in the race, but Markey declined to adopt Kennedy’s terms. Instead, he wanted a weaker pledge that would allow super PACs representing “progressive” voices offering “positive” messages.

In his 2013 race for Senate, Markey was a strong proponent of the kind of pledge he declined to sign this cycle.

The latest public polling available on the race, done by an outside group, shows just how fierce the fight is heading into the final days of the race.

A SurveyUSA poll of likely Democratic primary voters, conducted last week through Sunday, found the race a virtual dead heat, with Markey up 44 percent to 42 percent over Kennedy, within the poll’s margin of error. Among the poll’s 558 likely Democratic primary voters, 15 percent remained undecided. The survey was paid for by Priorities for Progress, a group that launched in 2018 to help Democrats better understand Massachusetts voters.

The poll, which had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.2 percentage points, underscored just how much will depend on which voters turn out in the unprecedented Sept. 1 primary. Lower-income voters and those with less than a college degree favor Kennedy. Wealthier and better-educated voters back Markey.

But the coronavirus pandemic, and unprecedented changes made to voting options in response to health concerns, have scrambled everyone’s ability to predict what turnout will be. More than 1 million Massachusetts voters have requested ballots they can cast by mail for the Sept. 1 primary, said Secretary of State William F. Galvin on Tuesday.

That’s already more ballot requests than votes that were cast in the 2018 primary.

Voters can also for the first time vote early in a Massachusetts primary, and the early in-person voting period begins Saturday and runs until Aug. 28 for the primary.

