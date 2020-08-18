Medford now allows confidential civil rights complaints

Medford residents have another way to notify the city when they believe their civil rights have been violated.

Officials recently announced that community members can now submit confidential civil rights complaints to the city’s Office of Diversity. That new reporting option is in addition to the existing process in which residents can file complaints with the Police Department’s civil rights unit.

“Our number one priority is ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents, and we want to provide as many options as possible for everyone to feel safe and comfortable reporting any issue of discrimination or any way that they feel their rights may have been violated,” Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn said in a statement.