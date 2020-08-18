Pandemic fuels debate over role of MCAS exam

Critics of the assessments have for years been filing bills that would impose a moratorium on "high-stakes" elements of MCAS exams, and the COVID-19 pandemic, by highlighting the importance of in-person learning, has reignited longstanding debates over the use of standardized testing, how to close achievement gaps, the best ways to gauge students' proficiency, and the degree of state involvement in local school systems.

Supporters of legislation that would pause the use of MCAS tests as a graduation requirement and for school accountability measurements have another shot this week at trying to bring the joint Education Committee to their point of view.

State Senator Jo Comerford and Representative Jim Hawkins filed MCAS moratorium bills in June, each noting in the bill title that the proposal was a response “to the COVID-19 emergency.” The bills are similar to legislation Representative Marjorie Decker and Senator Michael Rush filed at the start of this session.

The joint Education Committee, chaired by Representative Alice Peisch and Senator Jason Lewis, effectively killed the Decker and Rush bills earlier this year by including them in orders for further study. Comerford’s bill met the same fate on Monday, with a study order of its own.

The version filed by Hawkins remains before the committee, where it arrived last week as members were collecting testimony on Comerford’s bill. The committee plans to accept e-mailed comments on the Hawkins bill through 5 p.m. Wednesday.

More than 220 individuals and groups sent in written testimony on Comerford's bill by an Aug. 10 deadline. According to the committee's log of testimony received last week, more than 200 of the comments were in support.

Along with Hawkins and Comerford, five other legislators — Senators Sal DiDomenico, Michael Brady, and Pat Jehlen, and Representatives Denise Garlick and Carol Doherty — wrote in to back the bill.

Comerford, a Northampton Democrat, wrote in a letter to the committee that her bill gives lawmakers an opportunity to "meet the current crisis in education with necessary compassion and prioritization of time on learning" while also addressing persistent critiques "of what many believe is a failed test through setting up a robust process to usher in an exam worthy of 21st century ideals and educational aspirations."

Both the Comerford and Hawkins bills propose a moratorium on the use of MCAS tests as a graduation requirement, Hawkins through 2023 and Comerford through 2024. Each also creates a special commission to review the state's school and district evaluation system.

The Massachusetts Teachers Association and the American Federation of Teachers of Massachusetts both back an MCAS moratorium, and dozens of teachers contacted the committee last week to voice their support.

“Currently, school districts across our Commonwealth are making the difficult, but important decision, of what school will look like for their students in the 2020-2021 school year, knowing that it is likely that all they will be receiving from the State is a levelly funded budget,” wrote Fitchburg City Council President Michael Kushmerek, a Democrat running for the House seat Representative Stephan Hay is vacating. “While this burden is already significant for school committees and district leadership, the additional burden on teachers not only needing to adapt their teaching style to whatever model their school district chooses but additionally to ensure that each of their students is prepared for the MCAS is unacceptable and unrealistic.”

Groups opposing the bill include the Massachusetts Business Alliance for Education, Education Reform Now Advocacy, Mass. Parents United, and the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce.

In an unprecedented move, Massachusetts education officials in April canceled this spring’s MCAS exams, weeks after educators mounted a spirited campaign to ditch the standardized tests amid a statewide closure of schools due to the coronavirus pandemic.