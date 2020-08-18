Police investigating bank robbery in Allston

Boston Police are investigating a bank robbery in Allston Tuesday morning, officials said.
At 9:49 a.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery at a Rockland Trust Bank branch located at 229 North Harvard St., said Officer James Moccia, a spokesman for Boston police.
Police were still on scene as of 10:30 a.m., Moccia said. No arrests have been made, he said.
No further information was immediately available.
