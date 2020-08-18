Police searching for two suspects who allegedly robbed, assaulted man with machete in Dedham

Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly assaulted a man with a machete and robbed him in a parking lot next to a Hooters in Dedham Monday night, officials said.

Shortly before midnight, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in a parking lot next to the Hooters on Providence Highway, Dedham Police said in a statement.

A man told police that two men had approached him in the parking lot. One of the suspects was wielding a machete that he allegedly used to assault the victim while demanding money, officials said.