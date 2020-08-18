Police searching for two suspects who allegedly robbed, assaulted man with machete in Dedham

Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly assaulted a man with a machete and robbed him in a parking lot next to a Hooters in Dedham Monday night, officials said.
Shortly before midnight, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in a parking lot next to the Hooters on Providence Highway, Dedham Police said in a statement.
A man told police that two men had approached him in the parking lot. One of the suspects was wielding a machete that he allegedly used to assault the victim while demanding money, officials said.
The other suspect placed an object against the victim’s back and took an undisclosed amount of money from him, police said.
Both suspects then fled the scene in a dark Acura sedan, authorities said.
The victim was not injured.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call the Dedham Police Department at 781-326-1212.
