Residents temporarily evacuated after carbon dioxide explosion in Ashland

Residents of homes in Ashland that were evacuated early Tuesday evening due to a carbon dioxide leak were allowed to return to their houses by 10:35 p.m., fire officials said.

The leak was caused by a ruptured supply line at Kidde Fenwal on Main Street, the Ashland Fire Department said in a series of tweets beginning at 7:11 p.m.

Residents of Columbus Avenue, Brook Street, and Leland Avenue were evacuated as a precaution, according to the tweets. There was no threat to the surrounding communities.