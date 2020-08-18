Residents temporarily evacuated after carbon dioxide explosion in Ashland

Residents of homes in Ashland that were evacuated early Tuesday evening due to a carbon dioxide leak were allowed to return to their houses by 10:35 p.m., fire officials said.
The leak was caused by a ruptured supply line at Kidde Fenwal on Main Street, the Ashland Fire Department said in a series of tweets beginning at 7:11 p.m.
Residents of Columbus Avenue, Brook Street, and Leland Avenue were evacuated as a precaution, according to the tweets. There was no threat to the surrounding communities.
As of 9:30 p.m., a Hazmat team had begun venting operations on the damaged carbon dioxide tank, according to the tweets. The operation was expected to continue until the tank has been drained.
