RI ACLU sues Providence Police, accuses academy of race discrimination over dismissal of Black recruit

Clark, who grew up in Providence and graduated from LaSalle Academy, said he’d wanted to be a police officer to serve the community. He was studying criminal justice at Johnson & Wales University but left in his senior year when he was selected for the 69th Providence police academy, which started in 2019.

Michael D. Clark, who says he is now involved with ministry and gospel music, is suing the city of Providence, the public safety commissioner, and the training directors and officers at the academy. He is being represented by the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island, which arranged a press conference over Zoom on Tuesday to announce the lawsuit.

PROVIDENCE — A Black former police recruit filed a federal lawsuit against the Providence Police Department, alleging that he was singled out for humiliation and harassment during the academy because of Christian rap videos he made about police brutality.

But Clark was dismissed after enduring what he described as months of persecution by the instructors that he says sought to make him quit.

He no longer wants to work for the Providence police or any other police department. “The experience I had to endure was very tough,” said Clark, who now does ministry at Trinity United Methodist Church and New Day Bible Way Outreach Ministries. “I also saw how police academy was [run]. I saw the constant racism, the constant favoritism... I wouldn’t want to endure that.”

The lawsuit alleges violations of free speech, racial discrimination and retaliatory treatment. The lawsuit requests retraining of all recruits from that academy in First Amendment rights and unlawful racial stereotyping, as well as training of the defendants to stop unlawful discriminatory practices. Clark is also asking the department to remove the 42 demerits from his academy file that he said were motivated by bias, as well as compensatory and punitive damages.

Providence Police Chief Hugh T. Clements Jr. said the department had increased diversity in its last three academies.

“We’ll be well prepared to defend why an individual was dismissed,“ Clements said Tuesday. “We have a very strong record on the growth of inclusiveness in the Providence Police Department. Our success in recruiting a diverse workforce is second to none, regionally if not nationally, for the last three Providence police academies.”

In the academy that Clark attended, 64 percent of the graduating recruits were minorities, not including white women. In the 68th class, 63 percent of the graduates were minorities, not including white women. The 67th academy had 31 percent minorities, not including white women.

Clark said Tuesday that he didn’t see other recruits receive the same treatment. “I didn’t find anyone else that they targeted,” he said. “From day one, they made it clear ... that they did humiliate me and make me quit.”

The harassment centered on a rap video he’d made before joining the academy, as he was thinking about the deaths of Eric Garner and Michael Brown, and other Black men who died at the hands of police officers, Clark said.

His lawyers, Sonja Deyoe and Georgi Vogel-Rosen, cooperating attorneys with the ACLU of Rhode Island, released a video of one of Clark’s songs that he said the instructors played for his academy class.

“When you see cops killing Blacks on every channel news, how can you not worry? Youse a damn fool,” Clark sang in the video. “Remember the time living free, you’re not anymore. Wrong place, wrong time, you’re choked out on the floor. ‘I can’t breathe.’ You’re walking suspiciously. Shot in the head, cops found not guilty. Will times change? I really don’t know, man. ... Just let my people free. Let my people go, man.”

Clark said the words were an appeal to God and he thought the video was clear that he wasn’t anti-police — “being a spiritual man and I wanted to be a police officer.”

He said the instructors told him he hated cops and threw a do-rag at him and told him to sing in front of the class. During their daily physical training, Clark said, he was ordered to keep his hands up and sing the chorus of one of his rap songs: “Don’t shoot! Don’t shoot! Don’t shoot!”

According to his lawsuit, Clark was also required to write a letter apologizing to the Police Department for his music videos.

Clark alleged that he was given “extracurricular assignments,” unlike the other recruits, and ended up with multiple demerits because the instructors found them wanting, according to the lawsuit.

He said the instructors told him to write a positive song about the police and perform it for them. He said he was told to write an essay about the number of Black people killed by police, and then told that he lied about how much work he put into the essay.

Clark alleged that he was told to write about Alzheimer’s disease after he forgot to put a license plate on the front of his car, and was also chided for speeding by a training officer who followed him. He said the training officers sought to ostracize him from the other recruits, by having them write him up for singing in the shower and lying about it, or having a stain on his uniform, according to the lawsuit.

During Taser training, Clark alleged, he was the only recruit chosen to demonstrate that someone could move while being Tased. Other recruits were shot with a Taser and had the probe penetrate their skin and received a shock; the rest had the Taser taped to their skin and received a shock, according to the lawsuit.

However, Clark said, he was continually Tased while crawling across the floor to meet a set goal, according to the lawsuit. He alleged that he ended up bleeding and burned, and had a torn shirt.

Clark ended up with 42 demerits and was dismissed from the academy.

“When he simply wouldn’t quit, they fired him,” Deyoe said. “It’s astounding they went as far as they did to prevent him from being a Providence cop.”

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com