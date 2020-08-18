Scorecard: Grading the debate performances of Markey and Kennedy

It culminates almost exactly a year to the day of when reports first emerged that Kennedy, of that most legendary of Massachusetts Democratic families, was thinking about challenging Markey, a staple of state politics for nearly a half century.

The final debate between challenger Joe Kennedy III and incumbent Ed Markey for the Democratic US Senate primary comes at a time when the race has never felt more intense, personal — and confusing.

It began with polling showing Kennedy up big and with people wondering if Markey would just retire. Then it became clear that Markey would not retire. Eventually, Markey was getting praise for running a tactically good campaign. Then analysts offered pity toward Markey because the coronavirus happened and froze a race in place before Markey could gain more momentum, especially at a state Democratic convention that he was expected to win, but was canceled.

But, wouldn’t you know it, Markey seemed to surge in polling just as the race came to a close. Now it’s anyone’s guess as to who is actually winning.

Adding to the confusion: it is unclear who, exactly, is voting under the state’s expanded vote-by-mail procedures.

The race has grown personal and intense. Kennedy has outright questioned Markey’s premise he is just a guy from Malden. Markey has rhetorically gone further by calling out one of the state’s biggest sacred cows: the Kennedy family.

As with previous debate scorecards, the Globe uses two criteria for grades. The first is debate performance. The second is whether the candidate did what they needed to do in the context of the campaign. Unlike previous debates, this one isn’t complicated when it comes to these two factors. Both need good performances and both need to have the best night of their political life.

Let’s get to the grades.

Joe Kennedy III, challenger and US representative, Newton

Grade: C+

It turned out that neither had the best political night of his life. The race has all of these big-picture themes: generational change, the Kennedys, two privileged white guys in an age of racial reckoning, moderate versus progressive. None of those dynamics — which also serve as shortcuts for voters — were really explored by the candidates.

Instead, Kennedy tactically kept the pressure and the discussion on Markey and his record. For the first 12 minutes of the debate, Kennedy seized every moment to continue a discussion about Markey’s outreach to two different families who requested his help in complicated circumstances and who found his response to be woefully insufficient.

For style, Kennedy struggled at times to find the right words (and even answer a question) and didn’t deliver any rhetorical knockout blows. Even his closing, a shorter rendition of a recent emotional statement about his family, didn’t have the same punch it did earlier.

But because he was on offense more, he gets the slight edge when it comes to grades.

Ed Markey, incumbent US senator, Malden

Grade: C

This wasn’t Markey’s best debate either, but it wasn’t bad. His defense of his record was a lot crisper and forceful than in previous debates. Where he started the campaign on the ropes, he projected that he was every part an equal to Kennedy on Tuesday.

What Markey lacked was giving voters any reason why they should care about this race and why they should care if he wins or loses. His attention to super PACs was an attempt to reprise a forceful moment in the previous debate, but this time, it came across as too inside baseball.

In the end, this debate probably didn’t help voters make up their minds. This is a contest that will be decided on who will vote and how they will vote during a pandemic.

With the final debate on the books, it may come down to voters, ballot in their laps, who might be thinking of the big themes mentioned above, and not nudged one way or the other by the candidates in the closing days.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.