Security camera video led to discovery of bodies at Black Falcon Cruise Terminal

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in their investigation into the deaths of Tatianna Morales and Djovany Pierre , both 21, and the nature of their relationship, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Security camera footage led investigators to the grim discovery last week of an SUV with two bodies inside that had crashed into the Reserved Channel next to Black Falcon Cruise Terminal, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said Tuesday.

Security cameras near the cruise terminal captured video of Morales’s white 2008 Ford Escape crashing through a wooden guardrail around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, one day before relatives of both Morales and Pierre separately filed missing persons reports, according to the statement.

Authorities found the SUV around 12:45 p.m. Friday, the statement said.

District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in the statement that her office is investigating Morales and Pierre’s deaths “with the goal of finding answers for their loved ones and the public. We’re also here to connect their families with resources and assistance as they cope with this tragedy.”

The families of both Morales, a New Bedford High School graduate who had recently been living in Texas with her fiancé, and Pierre, who lived with his family in Roxbury, told the Globe on Monday that the two had met through social media about two weeks before their deaths and it was unclear what drew them together.

State Police detectives assigned to Rollins’s office are leading the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 617-727-8817.

