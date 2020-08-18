Shrinking enrollment helps Hull bring back students

Hull’s students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade will return to school in person in mid-September — thanks to the district’s declining enrollment that has left school buildings at far below their capacity.
“Our declining enrollment, at this time, is a blessing and allows us extra classrooms to split our cohorts into about 12 students each at 6 feet [distance from each other],” Superintendent Judith Kuehn said in an e-mail.
“We are blessed to have the space and to be able to get our youngest students into the classrooms daily to provide social emotional supports and a robust educational program,” she said.
Kuehn said she is staffing the new classes by reassigning five teachers — three reading specialists, a special education teacher, and a technology teacher — and hiring three long-term substitute teachers. All the teachers are licensed to teach elementary school, she said.
The younger students will go to school for shorter days, with lots of safety precautions, according to the plan approved by the Hull School Committee.
Students in middle and high school will be divided into two groups and follow a hybrid model, going to school in person for half the week, and remotely the other half.
Hull’s school enrollment fell 30 percent in the last decade — to about 850 students — and is projected to decline another 20 percent in the next decade, according to a report commissioned by the district from the MARS Consulting Group.
