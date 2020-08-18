Shrinking enrollment helps Hull bring back students

Hull’s students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade will return to school in person in mid-September — thanks to the district’s declining enrollment that has left school buildings at far below their capacity.

“Our declining enrollment, at this time, is a blessing and allows us extra classrooms to split our cohorts into about 12 students each at 6 feet [distance from each other],” Superintendent Judith Kuehn said in an e-mail.

“We are blessed to have the space and to be able to get our youngest students into the classrooms daily to provide social emotional supports and a robust educational program,” she said.