Students at Salem State University elect new student trustee

Richeline “Richie” Cadet, a resident of Boston’s Mattapan neighborhood, has been elected by her peers to serve as student trustee on Salem State University’s Board of Trustees.

Cadet, a senior, will represent students on the board for the 2020-21 academic year. She was sworn in by Governor Charlie Baker.

“I am excited to represent our students’ voices in decision-making matters and I hope to empower my peers to utilize their own platform to make their voices heard,” Cadet said in a statement.