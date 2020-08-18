Students at Salem State University elect new student trustee

Richeline “Richie” Cadet, a resident of Boston’s Mattapan neighborhood, has been elected by her peers to serve as student trustee on Salem State University’s Board of Trustees.
Cadet, a senior, will represent students on the board for the 2020-21 academic year. She was sworn in by Governor Charlie Baker.
“I am excited to represent our students’ voices in decision-making matters and I hope to empower my peers to utilize their own platform to make their voices heard,” Cadet said in a statement.
The Board of Trustees consists of 11 voting members, 10 of them appointed by the governor to five-year terms, and a student trustee, who serves for one year.
A dual major in criminal justice and political science, Cadet is an active member of the campus organizations Multicultural Student Association; Black, Bold, Educated, Sisters; and Black, Brown & Proud; and was secretary of the Student Government Association from 2019-2020.
