The time a Rhode Islander gave the keynote address at a presidential convention - and knocked it out of the park

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 20,572 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, after adding 214 new cases since Friday. The most recent test-positive rate was 2.9 percent. The state announced two more deaths, bringing the total to 1,023. There were 80 people in the hospital, 11 in intensive care, and three were on ventilators.

Rhode Island doesn’t have any high-profile speakers at this week’s Democratic National Convention, and it’s unlikely any locals will be featured next week when the Republicans take center stage. But did you know there was a time when a humble Classical High School graduate delivered the keynote address at the DNC?

The year was 1964. The Beatles were the most popular band in the world, “Mary Poppins” would go on to be the highest-grossing movie in North America, and then-US Senator John Pastore delivered a fierce defense of President Lyndon Johnson along with a harsh rebuke of Barry Goldwater, his colleague in the Senate and the Republican nominee for president.

You should watch the full speech. Pastore talked up his humble roots as the son of Italian immigrants who went on to become governor and a US Senator, calling his presence as the keynote speaker that night a “marvelous and wonderous manifestation of goodwill.”

”This is something that can happen in America alone,” Pastore said. Decades later, Barack Obama offered a similar theme in his famous DNC keynote address.

Pastore went on to hail the passage of the Civil Rights Act, praise Johnson’s leadership following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, and mock the Republicans for allowing “reactionaries and extremists” to capture the party.

Sound familiar?

”What does the Republican candidate choose to have anything mean at any given moment?” Pastore questioned. “This world cannot wait until Saturday to learn what he meant when he spoke on Monday. The man in the White House doesn’t have the luxury of a second choice. He has to be right the first time.”

Here’s the coolest part: You can actually listen to a recording of Johnson’s brief phone call asking Pastore to speak at the convention, thanks to the University of Virginia’s “Secret White House Tapes” project. It’s three minutes of pure gold.

Pastore, who died in 2000, donated his political papers to Providence College, and the school’s excellent archives and special collections team sent over the picture above as well as a transcript of the full convention address.

⚓ If you’re gearing up for more distance learning this fall, my colleague Hiawatha Bray offers up some valuable advice on the technology you should consider.

⚓ Amanda Milkovits reports that State Police Superintendent Colonel James Manni will be among the state troopers on Block Island next weekend to crack down on mopeds and other traffic violations. Meanwhile, a judge allowed a ban on outdoor entertainment to stay in place.

⚓ In a letter to the Globe, Rev. Eugene T. Dyszlewski from the Lime Rock Baptist Church in Lincoln writes that Bishop Thomas J. Tobin’s derisive comment about Joe Biden’s faith is a disservice to all Catholic candidates.

⚓ Democratic Party Chairman (and Brown University professor) Tom Perez said Monday that the handful of 2020 presidential caucuses should be the last the party ever holds.

⚓ Politics: James Pindell offers his major takeaways on the first night of the Democratic National Convention.

⚓ Travel: If you’re still trying to take a vacation this summer, consider these cool ways to social distance in the Berkshires.

⚓ Kennedy: What’s the deal with the frat that US Representative Joseph Kennedy III belonged to at Stanford?

⚓ Sports: The Celtics and Bruins won playoff games last night, but Dan Shaughnessy notes that this Red Sox team might end up having the lowest winning percentage in franchise history.

⚓ If you want to vote by mail in the Sept. 8 Rhode Island primary, you have to request a mail ballot application by 4 p.m. today.

⚓ All four members of Rhode Island’s congressional delegation have scheduled an 11:30 a.m. press conference outside of the Corliss Street Post Office in Providence to discuss the controversial cost-cutting measures that could affect the election.

⚓ The state Council on Elementary and Secondary Education meets at 5:30 p.m. to discuss revisions to teacher certification regulations.

⚓ Comedian Judy Gold will discuss her new book at 7 p.m. with Rhode Island’s best-known book influencer, Robin Kall.

