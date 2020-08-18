Two pedestrians struck, one killed, by vehicle in Brockton

A car struck two men, killing one and injuring the other, in Brockton Monday night, officials said.
The men were in the area of Belmont and Linwood streets when they were hit by a car, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz office’s said in a statement.
The incident occurred shortly before midnight, according to Brockton police.
One man died from his injuries at Good Samaritan Medical Center. The other sustained non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.
The driver, whose identity has not been released, stopped at the scene after the crash, officials said.
The incident remains under investigation.
