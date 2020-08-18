Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez praises Bernie Sanders for starting ‘peoples’ movement’ as she nominates him at Democratic convention

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Tuesday described the progressive movement started by Bernie Sanders as “a mass people’s movement” that’s working to move the country toward guaranteed health care and higher education.
The New York congresswoman gave brief remarks Tuesday night as she helped nominate the Vermont senator at the Democratic National Convention.
Ocasio-Cortez is widely seen as the successor of Sanders’ progressive flank of the party.
She said Sanders ran a historic grassroots campaign that realized that turns away from an American history checkered by violence, xenophobia, racial injustice and more and “that realizes the unsustainable brutality that rewards explosive inequalities of wealth for the few at the expense of long-term stability for the many.”
Following her brief remarks, Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter to explain her role at the convention, which was to second the nomination of Sanders, who had won enough delegates to get his own roll call.
“Convention rules require roll call & nominations for every candidate that passes the delegate threshold. I was asked to 2nd the nom for Sen. Sanders for roll call. I extend my deepest congratulations to Joe Biden — let’s go win in November,” she wrote.
If you were confused, no worries!— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 19, 2020
