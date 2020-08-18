Join the discussion on ‘Blind Spot’

Last summer, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy allegedly caused a crash, which killed seven people on motorcycles on a winding road in rural N.H. The tragedy illuminated two major problems: States fail to communicate with each other about often dangerous drivers who have convictions, and the trucking industry is barely regulated.

For the past 11 months, the Globe reviewed crash investigations around the country, police reports, driving records, congressional testimony, and federal and state crash data. What’s emerged is a maddening picture of repeated regulatory lapses punctuated by gruesome crashes and unanswered calls for change.