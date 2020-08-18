Mass. reports 175 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 6 new deaths

Governor Charlie Baker said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon that more than 70 percent of the state’s school districts have indicated they plan to offer a hybrid or fully in-person learning model, while approximately 30 percent proposed plans for fully remote instruction. Baker said he was “encouraged” by those numbers; however, the announcement indicated a shift toward remote-only plans over the last several weeks.

Key metrics being monitored by state officials are still low relative to the springtime surge, but Tuesday’s numbers come as many across the state keep a close eye on reopening plans for both K-12 schools and the myriad colleges and universities that Massachusetts hosts.

The death toll from confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Massachusetts rose by six to 8,617, state officials reported Tuesday , and the number of confirmed cases climbed by 175, bringing the total to 114,786.

Meanwhile, several Boston-area colleges — including Boston College, Boston University, Brandeis, Northeastern, and Tufts — said that they still plan to welcome students back on campus for the fall semester, despite Monday’s announcement by UNC Chapel Hill officials that the school would go fully remote after four COVID-19 outbreaks were reported in one week.

A Boston University coronavirus dashboard showed that 12 students had already tested positive since July 27. The university on Monday announced the launch of the schoolwide COVID-19 statistics as students started moving back into the dorms this past weekend.

Statewide, officials reported Tuesday that 11,653 more people had been tested for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of individuals tested to 1,467,765. The total number of tests administered climbed to 1,946,517.

“The Commonwealth is seeing a steady climb in the number of new individuals tested,” Baker said earlier Tuesday, as he touted the increased level of coronavirus testing in the state. “This is obviously good progress.”

The state reported that new antibody tests had been completed for 334 people, bringing that total to 105,874.

For the fifth consecutive day, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests was at 1.4 percent, which was the lowest observed level so far, according to the state.

The three-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients stayed steady at 371 for the second consecutive day on Monday. That number was up 3 percent from its lowest observed value, which was 359.

The number of hospitals using surge capacity dropped from two to one; the lowest it has been is zero. And the three-day average of deaths from confirmed coronavirus cases fell slightly from 13 on Friday to nine on Saturday — which was its lowest observed level.

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh said at a separate afternoon news conference on Tuesday that the positive test rate in the city for the week ending Aug. 10 was at 2.6 percent, down from 2.8 percent the previous week.

“The uptick we saw in the second half of July has leveled off, but we’re watching the data very closely,” he said.

Both he and Baker advised residents to continue to wear face coverings, practice social distancing, and keep washing their hands.

Meanwhile, the latest results from tests looking for traces of the virus in wastewater suggested Tuesday that a recent uptick in cases is subsiding.

The tests are conducted by Cambridge-based Biobot Analytics on samples from the Deer Island sewage treatment plant.

According to the latest report, seven-day averages were down as of the most recent samples, which were taken last Thursday, though one three-day average reflecting wastewater from the northern section of the MWRA system was ticking upward.

In the United States, more than 5.4 million people have had confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 171,000 people have died, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

Travis Andersen, Felicia Gans, and James Vaznis of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Travis Andersen, Felicia Gans, and James Vaznis of the Globe staff contributed to this report.