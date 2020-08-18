Rhode Island, awarding its delegates to Joe Biden, calls itself the ‘calamari comeback state’

“Rhode Island, the Ocean State, where our restaurant and fishing industry have been decimated by this pandemic, are lucky to have a Governor, Gina Raimondo, whose program lets our fishermen sell their catches directly to the public, and our state appetizer, calamari, is available in all 50 states,” McNamara said.

State Democratic Party Chairman Joseph McNamara highlighted the state’s official appetizer during the roll call of the largely-virtual Democratic National Convention Tuesday. McNamara stood alongside John Bordieri, the executive chef of the Rhode Island seafood mainstay Iggy’s Boardwalk on Oakland Beach in Warwick, according to the Providence Journal .

The state of Rhode Island is proud of its calamari.

“The calamari comeback state of Rhode Island casts one vote for Bernie Sanders and 34 votes for the next president, Joe Biden,” he added.

McNamara represented the Rhode Island delegation to the Democratic National Convention. The Democratic Party formally nominated Biden on Tuesday, the convention’s second night. Rather than a traditional in-person roll call, party leaders cast their votes via short video clips.

All 50 states, Washington, D.C., and several territories participated, with party figures like D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser and former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg joining small business owners and activists to say a few words about their states before casting their votes.

But Rhode Island’s focus on calamari lit up social media on Tuesday, and #calamari and “Rhode Island” quickly trended on Twitter. Many expressed delighted confusion over the “calamari comeback” video.





Sure! Here are some recipes. Rhode Island calamari is unique:

Jasper White of The Summer Shack says Rhode Island-style calamari is spicy and greasy, served with hot cherry peppers. “Look for medium-size fresh or frozen squid (about eight to a pound) for frying.” Here’s his recipe.

