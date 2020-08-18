Rhode Island, awarding its delegates to Joe Biden, calls itself the ‘calamari comeback state’

The state of Rhode Island is proud of its calamari.
State Democratic Party Chairman Joseph McNamara highlighted the state’s official appetizer during the roll call of the largely-virtual Democratic National Convention Tuesday. McNamara stood alongside John Bordieri, the executive chef of the Rhode Island seafood mainstay Iggy’s Boardwalk on Oakland Beach in Warwick, according to the Providence Journal.
“Rhode Island, the Ocean State, where our restaurant and fishing industry have been decimated by this pandemic, are lucky to have a Governor, Gina Raimondo, whose program lets our fishermen sell their catches directly to the public, and our state appetizer, calamari, is available in all 50 states,” McNamara said.
Advertisement
“The calamari comeback state of Rhode Island casts one vote for Bernie Sanders and 34 votes for the next president, Joe Biden,” he added.
McNamara represented the Rhode Island delegation to the Democratic National Convention. The Democratic Party formally nominated Biden on Tuesday, the convention’s second night. Rather than a traditional in-person roll call, party leaders cast their votes via short video clips.
All 50 states, Washington, D.C., and several territories participated, with party figures like D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser and former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg joining small business owners and activists to say a few words about their states before casting their votes.
But Rhode Island’s focus on calamari lit up social media on Tuesday, and #calamari and “Rhode Island” quickly trended on Twitter. Many expressed delighted confusion over the “calamari comeback” video.
Rhode Island casting its votes as the Calamari Comeback State alongside a plate of calamari is the weirdest thing I’ve ever seen and I’m from Rhode Island. But yay Roll Call! pic.twitter.com/sMDKJuEhoE— sarah maclean (@sarahmaclean) August 19, 2020
So far Rhode Island's use of its DNC state roll call primarily as an opportunity to hawk calamari is the most on-brand of all the states and territories. pic.twitter.com/340qfy5I3D— Steven Stashwick (@StevenStashwick) August 19, 2020
1) The remote roll call vote is an amazing success and they should do it every year.— Aaron (@BobbyBigWheel) August 19, 2020
2) Gimme da Rhode Island calamari pic.twitter.com/cfD7Gc8Dib
Other states so jealous they don’t have an official state appetizer. #calamari4ever pic.twitter.com/IQskeWAuR9— Amanda Milkovits (@AmandaMilkovits) August 19, 2020
so #Calamari tomorrow night, everyone?— moira (@moira) August 19, 2020
Sure! Here are some recipes. Rhode Island calamari is unique:
Jasper White of The Summer Shack says Rhode Island-style calamari is spicy and greasy, served with hot cherry peppers. “Look for medium-size fresh or frozen squid (about eight to a pound) for frying.” Here’s his recipe.
Advertisement
Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.