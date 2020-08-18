A political convention haunted by the dead

Every night they will be there, unseen but deeply felt in each moment of this unconventional Democratic National Convention.

Michelle Obama’s stirring convention speech detailed why Trump is demonstrably unqualified to be president. Yet it was Kristin Urquiza who embodied this still-widening fracture in the American psyche, and how Trump’s failures have caused incalculable suffering.

“My dad was a healthy 65-year-old,” Urquiza, an invited speaker, said during the first night of the DNC’s virtual convention Monday. “His only pre-existing condition was trusting Donald Trump, and for that, he paid with his life.” In June, Mark Anthony Urquiza died from COVID-19.

Urquiza brought her dead father into our living rooms, and figuratively scattered his ashes at Trump’s door.

More than 170,000 are confirmed dead from COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus, and they haunt this political season. Unlike past conventions with its balloons and giddiness, this one has a somber, funereal tone befitting a nation enfolded in inescapable grief.

By contrast, Trump may falsely tout his “success” against the virus at next week’s Republican National Convention, as if there’s a silver living to death tolls that have surpassed wartime fatalities. That is, if he even bothers to mention the pandemic at all.

Still, the dead will lurk there, too, as specters of this administration’s ruthlessness, and the redoubtable fact that Trump has defiled his oath to protect and defend this nation.

When her father died, Urquiza wrote an obituary that indicted both the president and Republican Governor Doug Ducey of Arizona, where her father lived and died. She reiterated a salient point about Trump’s cruelties first made during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Khizr Khan, the Pakistani-American father of a young Army captain killed during the Iraq War, spoke at the DNC that year, and admonished then-candidate Trump’s bigoted invective against Muslims.

“Go look at the graves of brave patriots who died defending the United States of America. You will see all faiths, genders, and ethnicities,” Khan said. “You have sacrificed nothing — and no one!”

For political gain, Trump sacrificed American lives. He did not cause the pandemic, but his ignorance, phony remedies, and derision of science allowed the virus to march unimpeded across this nation. Now, we are weighed with loss — livelihoods, homes, food security, emotional stability, dignity, and lives.

Even when we don’t vote for a particular candidate, we want them to take gentle care of a nation in their charge for the next four years. We won’t agree with every decision or policy, but there’s a general hope that someone given the monumental task of leading this country won’t turn on his own people or regard our existence as collateral damage.

Instead, this preventable tragedy has multiplied through snow to heatwaves and soon, to the tumbling of once-green leaves. Our memories of this year won’t only be the parties missed and vacations canceled. It will be refrigerated trucks as makeshift morgues parked outside overwhelmed hospitals, and people drawing their last breath without a loved one to touch their cheek or hold their hand.

It will be that angry unmasked person screaming about freedom, as this nation averages more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths per day, and ponders sending students and staff back into schools. It will be the misplaced faith in a man who saw in his presidency only opportunities to plunder America, not protect it.

“He had faith in Donald Trump,” Urquiza said of her father. “He voted for him, listened to him, believed him and his mouthpieces when they said that coronavirus was under control and going to disappear.”

Before week’s end, former vice president Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris will have made their case as presidential and vice presidential nominees, respectively. In their speeches, they should remember what Trump has forgotten, and how his callousness has been a vector for this pandemic.

At this convention, Democrats should continue to humanize the people behind the dire statistics. Because even though we can’t see them, they will bear silent witness not only to the suffering, but what we’ll do in November and beyond.

Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.