Save democracy — protect the US Postal Service

Voting by mail is safe, secure, and has been used for decades. This year, with a deadly pandemic raging, Massachusetts and other states have expanded vote-by-mail options — much to the consternation of a president who apparently fears a high turnout in his reelection bid.

While that was a step in the right direction, the public needs to remain on high alert and Congress should continue pursuing legislation to prevent service cuts. After all, President Trump hasn’t concealed his desire to sabotage mail-in voting, which would deprive Americans of a way to vote without leaving home.

Under pressure from congressional Democrats, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said Tuesday he’d wait until after Election Day to enact cost-cutting measures that lawmakers feared would hobble the ability of Americans to vote by mail amid the pandemic.

DeJoy’s announcement came only after 22 states, including Massachusetts, filed suit against the Postal Service, and after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recalled lawmakers to Congress for a vote on the Delivering for America Act written by Representative Carolyn Maloney, chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform. That legislation would prohibit the Postal Service from “implementing any changes to operations or level of service it had in place on January 1, 2020.” USPS officials had agreed to testify on Friday.





That Trump is trying to “actively kneecap” the Postal Service, as former president Obama said, is not a partisan talking point. With the candor of a man accustomed to getting away with malfeasance, Trump last week admitted that he’s withholding money from the constitutionally protected institution to block the constitutionally protected vote.

“They need that money in order to make the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” Trump said last week on Fox Business, referring to states preparing for mail-in voting in advance of the election. “But if they don’t get those two items, that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting, because they’re not equipped to have it.”

Although Trump himself votes by mail, he clearly decided that suppressing the mail-in vote would be to his political advantage.

Since DeJoy was appointed in May, more than 670 high-capacity mail processing machines have been removed nationwide (including more than a dozen in Massachusetts, according to postal workers union officials). For weeks, people have complained of unexplained mail delivery slowdowns, or dozens of mailboxes suddenly removed from New York to Oregon.





While most are understandably focused on how changes in mail service may affect the election, interruptions pose other perils. More than 80 percent of military veterans who get their prescriptions through the VA receive them by mail. In the overall population, such methodsI have also increased during the pandemic. Small businesses rely on the mail, as do millions who receive government benefits.

This is why it’s crucial for USPS Inspector General Tammy Whitcomb to fast-track her review of the agency’s deleterious policies, as well as DeJoy’s possible conflicts of interest. House Democrats will also vote on $25 billion in emergency funding to ensure the USPS’s continued efficacy. They should also ensure that any cutbacks that may have already been enacted this summer are reversed.

In the meantime, the Globe wants to hear from you if you’ve noticed unusual mail delays or if mailboxes in your neighborhood have vanished. DeJoy might have postponed his cuts, but that doesn’t mean the Trump administration can’t find other ways to interfere with the mail.

Fair and accessible voting is the bedrock of American democracy. Too often, that right has been denied on the basis of race or gender, and many have died to preserve what is a right, not a privilege, afforded to every American of voting age. At a time of such grave uncertainties in our nation, having every vote counted should not be one of them.

After the House vote, the Senate will decide whether to take up the legislation. If Majority Leader Mitch McConnell declines, the GOP’s inaction should be remembered as complicity.

For months, Trump has falsely repeated that allowing widespread mail-in voting would lead to the “most corrupt” election in history. Left unchecked, Trump anti-democratic machinations would all but guarantee that tragic outcome.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.