The strange truth of Joe Biden’s historical moment

Consider the point at which we have now arrived: Joe Biden, a man whose presidential hopes seemed dashed once and for all when he quit the 2008 presidential campaign , is now about to lead the Democratic Party into fall campaign combat.

Truth is stranger than fiction, the old adage goes, and politics is sometimes stranger still.

At 77. Against a 74-year-old man-child who has determinedly undermined this nation’s cherished institutions, from its intelligence agencies to its Department of Justice to its Postal Service — and yet is somehow still considered a patriot making America great again to legions of mesmerized supporters.

Advertisement

That despite his arrantly inept handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which has inflicted on this country an extended trauma that much of the Western World managed to truncate through leadership and democratic self-discipline.

Here, the mere act of wearing a mask when out within communicable distance of others has been politicized. Politicized because of this president.

Still, some 40 to 43 percent of Americans approve of his presidential performance, including an incomprehensible 39 percent who say he’s doing a good job dealing with the coronavirus.

This is not decorous to say or write, but all that raises disconcerting questions about the ability of a significant proportion of the electorate to arrive at a rational judgment.

Some of that is attributable to partisan perceptual filters dense enough to bend truth, some to the conservative propensity to avoid uncongenial realities by taking refuge in conspiratorialism. That last takes many forms, from a tenacious belief in Deep State machinations to deep-seated suspicions about steely-eyed leftist legions to lurid fears about an eradication of gun rights preparatory to an imposition of totalitarianism. In the evangelical communities, there exists a diverting belief that Trump is somehow an agent of celestial enterprise.

Advertisement

Other parts are explained by Henry Adams’s century-old observation that American politics is the systematic organization of hatreds. Inept and chaotic at almost everything else, Trump is a master of that invidious enterprise, an expert at playing the dark chords of American resentments.

Part of it is as ugly as racism, part a more understandable fear by working-class voters of losing their tenuous foothold in the economic order.

The urgent task of this week’s virtual Democratic National Convention is to beckon America back to rationality, back to empathy, back to decency — and toward a unifying purpose for a diverse country.

And that’s why, for all the previous improbability of Biden’s candidacy, he’s well-suited to the moment. For all his quirks and quiddities, he is a genuinely empathetic and caring individual, a natural unifier.

Biden is not instinctively a man of plans. For that he has wonks and widget-makers, a policy team has done an adroit job at bridging the gap between center-left and further left. That mix of plans has left Biden running on the most ambitious policy platform of the last half-century. It is not pie-in-the-sky progressivism, however, but pragmatic liberalism, a program with big but achievable goals.

This is the Biden and the Democratic Party viewers will see this week — even as Trump and Fox News try to present the counter-narrative of a nation teetering on the brink of anarchy and a Democratic nominee deep in his dotage, his candidacy a Trojan Horse for everything that goes bump in the political night.

Advertisement

And that’s why the Republicans with the courage to rise above pugnacious partisanship were so effective during Monday’s DNC speaking program. John Kasich, the former GOP governor of Ohio, put it best in his call for his fellow Republicans to put country over party.

“I’m a lifelong Republican, but that attachment holds second place to my responsibility to my country. That’s why I’ve chosen to appear at this convention. In normal times, something like this would probably never happen, but these are not normal times.”

Extolling Biden’s character and decency, Kasich added: “Joe Biden is a man for our times, times that call for all of us to take off our partisan hats and put our nation first for ourselves and, of course, for our children.”

Strange as that would have seemed at this point four years ago, that exhortation speaks the urgent truth of these troubled times.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh