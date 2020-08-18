Takedown of Bishop Tobin tramples over Catholic teachings

In his fifth column criticizing Providence Bishop Thomas Tobin, this time over a tweet by Tobin suggesting that Joe Biden is not a real Catholic, Kevin Cullen predictably returns to a formula he has used before (“The bishops’s tweets,” Metro, Aug. 14).

Cullen never makes reasoned arguments against Catholic moral teachings, such as those on the sanctity of innocent human life, which is at the heart of the Tobin-Biden dispute.

Evidently, he must find it less intellectually burdensome to simply belittle and deride Tobin for defending those teachings. Ridicule, not rebuttal, is his preferred method. Ad hominem attacks (”tone-deaf self-righteousness”) and guilt by association are his tactics.