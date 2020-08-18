Celtics forward Gordon Hayward out approximately four weeks with ankle sprain

Celtics forward Gordon Hayward suffered a Grade 3 right ankle sprain in the final minutes of Boston’s 109-101 win over the 76ers Monday night, according to the team. A Grade 3 sprain typically involves a ligament tear and causes extensive swelling. Hayward is expected to be sidelined for about four weeks.

With 3:08 left in the fourth quarter, Hayward and Sixers center Joel Embiid were chasing a rebound when Hayward’s right foot grazed the top of teammate Daniel Theis’s foot as he landed. The outside of Hayward’s ankle rolled as it hit the court.

Hayward limped to the locker room and later left the arena on crutches and wearing a walking boot. Coach Brad Stevens said then that the ankle was already showing some swelling.