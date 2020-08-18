Celtics forward Gordon Hayward out approximately four weeks with ankle sprain

Celtics forward Gordon Hayward suffered a Grade 3 right ankle sprain in the final minutes of Boston’s 109-101 win over the 76ers Monday night, according to the team. A Grade 3 sprain typically involves a ligament tear and causes extensive swelling. Hayward is expected to be sidelined for about four weeks.
With 3:08 left in the fourth quarter, Hayward and Sixers center Joel Embiid were chasing a rebound when Hayward’s right foot grazed the top of teammate Daniel Theis’s foot as he landed. The outside of Hayward’s ankle rolled as it hit the court.
Hayward limped to the locker room and later left the arena on crutches and wearing a walking boot. Coach Brad Stevens said then that the ankle was already showing some swelling.
Hayward’s absence will deal a significant blow to Boston’s playoff chances. This season, he has shot 50 percent from the field and averaged 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists.
In the 2017 season opener against the Cavaliers, Hayward fractured his left ankle just minutes into his Celtics debut. He missed the rest of the season and spent much of last season working back into form.
When Hayward was sidelined with left foot soreness earlier this season, Marcus Smart started in his place.
