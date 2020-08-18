Coach K warns: NCAA can’t afford to cancel tourney again

“We’re the thing that the NCAA is most concerned about because men’s college basketball and the tournament pays for something like ... it produces 98 percent or more of the money for the NCAA,” he said. “We need to have the tournament. We can’t have it where two years in a row you don’t have the NCAA tournament.”

Appearing on the same show, Kentucky coach John Calipari trumpeted the idea of following the lead of the NBA and WNBA and utilizing a bubble, believing that the season could begin with a round-robin, bubble version of the Champions Classic.

On Monday, Dan Gavitt, the NCAA’s senior vice president of basketball, said that mid-September will likely be the first of many decisions about the 2020-21 season. Gavitt said the NCAA has developed and studied contingency plans in case the season cannot be started on Nov. 10.

Four conferences, including the Big Ten and Pac-12, have postponed fall sports and hope to play in the spring. Six leagues, including the Big 12, ACC and SEC, are moving forward with plans to play in the fall.

The Pac-12 has said its postponement includes basketball, but other conferences have not mentioned plans for hoops.

NFL

Flores, Pearson 2021 Hall finalists

Two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Tom Flores and former Dallas Cowboys receiver Drew Pearson are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2021. Flores, the first Hispanic coach in the NFL, was nominated in the new coaches category, while Pearson is a senior nominee. Flores had a 105-90 career record with the Raiders and Seahawks. He took the Raiders to Super Bowl victories in 1981 and 1984. An undrafted free agent, Pearson played his entire 11-year career with the Cowboys, making three All-Pro teams. He has 489 receptions for 7,822 yards (16 yards per catch) . . . The Cowboys released 32-year-old defensive tackle Gerald McCoy on Tuesday, a day after the newcomer tore his right quadriceps muscle Monday while engaging defensive tackle Antwaun Woods during an individual drill. It was the first padded practice of training camp for the Cowboys. The injury waiver means the Cowboys pay only the $3 million signing bonus on the $18 million, three-year contract McCoy signed as a free agent during the offseason . . . Pro Bowl back Nick Chubb was placed in concussion protocol by the Browns after he sustained a head injury while being tackled around the neck by starting linebacker Mack Wilson during the team’s first fully padded practice on Monday . . . Jets wide receiver Vyncint Smith had surgery to repair a core muscle injury and could be sidelined up to two months. He was expected to be a prominent player on offense and special teams . . . Arizona Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford will likely miss a second straight season because of an injury suffered during the preseason, a torn pectoral muscle, according to the NFL Network . . . Detroit Lions rookie defensive tackle Jashon Cornell was carted off the practice field Tuesday with what coach Matt Patricia deemed a pretty serious lower leg injury . . .. The Minnesota Vikings signed former Cincinnati linebacker Hardy Nickerson for depth.

Colleges

Michigan parents seek Big Ten reversal

A group of parents of University of Michigan football players became the latest such contingent from a Big Ten school to demand that the conference reverse its decision to cancel the sport until at least next year. Saying they support similar efforts by parents of players at Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio State and Penn State, a group calling itself Wolverine Football Parents posted a letter Monday that stated, “We feel that the decision to cancel the 2020 season was premature.” Since the Big Ten announced last week that it was canceling its 2020 fall sports because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, with the possibility that they might be played in the spring, leadership has come under pressure from within the conference to reverse that decision. Among those mounting campaigns to restore Big Ten football this fall has been Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, who finished third in last year’s Heisman Trophy voting and was a leading candidate to win it this year. Michigan’s bitter rivalry with Ohio State did not stop Wolverines defensive back Hunter Reynolds from adding his name to Fields’s petition, which had more than 260,000 signatures as of late Monday evening . . . Meanwhile, with the season cancelled, Jalen Mayfield, the Wolverines’ all-Big Ten junior offensive tackle, announced on Twitter that he is entering the NFL draft . . . Krista Gerlich, a former Texas Tech assistant coach and player who helped the program win its only national championship in 1993, will be the new women’s basketball coach. Gerlich, who has won 121 games the past seven seasons as head coach at UT-Arlington, replaces Marlene Stollings, who was fired earlier this month after a newspaper report detailed claims from players of a toxic culture rife with incidents of emotional abuse from Stollings and her staff over the past two years.

Soccer

Paris Saint-Germain in Champions’ final

The wait is finally over for Paris Saint-Germain. After 110 Champions League matches, the French powerhouse has made it to the final of Europe’s top club competition. And there was no need for late drama for PSG this time as Ángel Di María scored a goal and set up two others in a comfortable 3-0 win over Leipzig in the semifinals. PSG had needed two late goals to come back against Atalanta in the quarterfinals last week . . . World Cup-winning United States midfielder Rose Lavelle signed with Manchester City. The 25-year-old Lavelle played the last two years with the Washington Spirit, though her future National Women’s Soccer League rights were traded over the weekend to the OL Reign ahead of her move to England . . . FIFA created a new window for national team games in the middle of Europe’s 2021-2022 soccer season to catch up on fixtures that were postponed during the pandemic . . . Ronald Koeman is set to become the new Barcelona coach, four days after the team’s humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals

Miscellany

Social distance ambassadors will monitor US Open

Forty “social distance ambassadors” will monitor the US Open grounds to make sure players and others are avoiding close contact and wearing face coverings — the U.S. Tennis Association bought 500,000 masks to distribute — as part of efforts to avoid a coronavirus outbreak during the fan-free Grand Slam tournament. The USTA announced Tuesday that one person, who is not a player, turned up positive for COVID-19 out of 1,400 tests administered in the controlled environment set up for the U.S. Open and another tennis tournament preceding it at the same site in New York . . . In the WNBA, DeWanna Bonner scored 28 points, Brionna Jones had 15 points and nine rebounds as Connecticut Sun beat the Indiana Fever 84-62 . . . All Ohio high school sports can go forward this fall, with an option for sports like football or soccer to be delayed until the spring if schools wish, Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday in one of his most anticipated coronavirus-related announcements that came just days before the start of the school year.



