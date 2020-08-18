Game 24: Phillies at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox limp back to Fenway, where they will try to snap an eight-game losing streak when they open a two-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday night.

Pitching: RHP Zack Godley (0-2, 8.16)

PHILLIES (8-9): TBA

Pitching: RHP Zach Eflin (0-1, 3.60)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Eflin: Peraza 1-6, Pillar 3-5, Verdugo 1-4.

Phillies vs. Godley: Harper 4-13, McCutchen 5-15, Jay Bruce 1-12, Arrieta 0-5, Segura 1-7, Hoskins 1-6, Realmuto 1-4, Wheeler 0-3, Walker 0-3, Knapp 1-1, Suarez 1-1, Kingery 0-1, Gregorius 0-1.

Stat of the Day: Godley is 1-0 with a 1.53 ERA in four career appearances against the Phillies.

Advertisement

Notes: In his last start, Godley gave up eight runs on 10 hits in three innings against the Rays last Wednesday. He has pitched 14⅓ innings this season and allowed 13 runs on 23 hits. ... The Red Sox (6-17) have lost eight straight and 13 of their last 16 games. ... According to the latest defensive runs saved statistics compiled by Sports Info Solutions, the Red Sox are last in the majors at -13. ... Eflin struck out 10 in six innings last week in a loss to the Orioles. He has allowed four earned runs over 10 innings.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney