Guidelines set for MIAA to create a modified fall season for high school sports

“Organized physical activity should be encouraged, within clear health and safety parameters,” read the statement. “Most sports can be played in ways that minimize those risks. In many cases, that will mean that inter-scholastic competitions may not look the same and may need to be played under fairly stringent restrictions with modified rules.

Citing the importance that athletics hold with a well-rounded education experience — even during the current COVID-19 pandemic — DESE sent out guidelines to school administrators Tuesday evening for modified sports seasons for 2020-21.

The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association now has a road map to proceed with a fall season, albeit minus football (until the spring), and with a modified schedule for those sports that have received approval from the state’s offices of Environmental and Energy Affairs (EEA) and Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).

“Unfortunately, in some cases, competitive play may need to be cancelled or postponed.”

The MIAA’s COVID-19 Task Force, following the EEA guidelines, and in consultation with DESE, with present the plan to its Board of Directors on Wednesday morning for ratification. Those guidelines, according to the statement, “are subject to change throughout the school year.”

The MIAA, in consultation with their medical advisors and the EEA, will develop sport-specific modifications to meet guidance “from EEA for issuance prior to each season.”

Modifications include eliminating “deliberate contact, modifying or eliminating intermittent contact, and increasing distancing.”

Based on current statewide data, those sports deemed “low” or “moderate” risk — cross-country, field hockey, golf, gymnastics, girls’ volleyball, fall swimming & diving — may be held during their normal seasons, with a start date of Friday, Sept. 18.

The “higher” risk sports — football, cheer, and unified basketball — will practice only, and then be shifted, if approved to a ‘floating season’ at a later date.

The higher risk sports in later seasons, including basketball, hockey, wrestling, boys’ lacrosse, and rugby, will continue to be evaluated in light of health metrics and EEA guidance.

Regarding participation for remote learners, school districts designated as “red” based on the Department of Public Health’s metrick (average daily cases per 100,000 residents) must postpone their entire season, including practices, until the floating season later in the year. Districts designated as yellow, green, and or unshaded based on DPH metrics — and have their students learning remotely — may delay their season to the floating season.

There are no assigned dates for the start of the winter, floating, or spring seasons.









