It’s full speed ahead for Red Sox outfield prospect Jarren Duran

Entering 2020, Jarren Duran already featured one head-turning tool — elite speed — that, in combination with solid bat-to-ball skills, gave him potential big league impact both offensively and defensively. But after the 2018 seventh-rounder burst onto the scene in pro ball as a spray hitter with little pop, in intrasquad games at McCoy Stadium, he’s continuing to translate some offseason swing modifications into loud contact.

Andrew Benintendi is on the injured list due to a rib injury. Jackie Bradley Jr. is sidelined by an injured wrist. And the most exciting player at the team’s alternate training site in Pawtucket happens to be an outfielder who is showing a growing skill set that suggests potential big league impact.

The overall impression he’s forged has been formidable.

“Jarren is one of the most talented players that I’ve seen step on a baseball field, to put it bluntly. He’s got just about everything that you would want in a baseball player. If I’m pitching, he can play behind me any day. He’s got it both offensively and defensively,” said Red Sox lefthander Kyle Hart. “My hot take on Jarren Duran is that he’s going to play in the big leagues a long, long time, and it’s just a matter of where and when he’s going to get that opportunity.”

That assessment raises an obvious question: Why isn’t he getting that opportunity now, at a time when Jose Peraza and Tzu-Wei Lin have been getting starts in the outfield?

The first answer starts with the notion that Duran is still developing on all sides of the ball. He spent his college career at Long Beach State at second base. The 2019 season was his first as a full-time outfielder. While his speed allows him to outrun mistakes, he’s still learning routes and positioning.

“It’s getting better. It’s still a work in progress. … As he gets more reps, he’s going to get more and more comfortable,” said PawSox manager Billy McMillon, who as a minor league outfield coordinator oversaw Duran’s initial transition to the outfield in 2018. “As he gets cleaner and cleaner defensively, he’s going to be making a stronger case for the big leagues.”

Duran’s offensive identity, too, is amidst a metamorphosis. After the 2019 season, he worked with California-based hitting guru Doug Latta on his setup, trying to identify both ways to get to the pitches on the inner half of the plate that he typically hit for groundballs last year while also changing from a flat bat path to one where he catches the ball with more of an uppercut.

“Generally there’s been a focus on swing path, getting out to a better position to impact the ball more consistently,” said Red Sox farm director Ben Crockett. “[He’s] trying to put him in a better position to hit the ball in the gaps with impact when opportunity presents itself … to both gaps rather than pushing it to the opposite field.”

In simulated games, the result of those changes has been striking. Duran hit .303/.367/.408 with 46 steals between High A Salem and Double A Portland last year, but with just five homers. In Pawtucket, Duran has been blasting pitches to the far reaches of McCoy Stadium, blasting homers to dead center (“He hit one a mile off me,” noted Hart) and to the highest rows of the bleachers in right-center.

Such blasts represent a clear change from his earlier career — not just for the fact that he’s driving the ball, but that increasingly, Duran seems aware of the pitches that he can drive and those he can’t.

“The bat has progressed a lot,” said McMillon. “It seems like he has a better command of the strike zone. His pitch selection has really improved. He’s hitting the ball a lot harder than I remember a couple years ago.”

Nonetheless, Duran is still working to refine his approach with his altered mechanics. And he’s doing so in one of the strangest player development and evaluation environments that anyone has encountered.

While Duran dominated in Salem last year (.387/.456/.543), he struggled after moving up to Portland (.250/.309/.325). There’s a good chance that had there been a normal minor league season, he’d have opened the year in Double A, reaching Triple A only if he excelled while making adjustments to the league as opponents got a second and third chance to see him. He’d then have been asked to do the same in Pawtucket — developing his approach by countering opponent plans of attack.

While Duran is seeing more advanced pitchers in the alternate training site than he would have in Double A, he’s seeing the same small group of arms over and over and over. It’s not an ideal training ground to ready a hitter for his first exposure to the big leagues.

At the same time, he has the luxury of being able to focus on developing his game and approach in a controlled environment rather than having the higher level of competition disrupt his progress. The Red Sox want the 23-year-old to figure out what his game is supposed to be before asking him to implement it in the big leagues.

“He’s a very strong kid. He impacts the ball with the best of them,” said McMillon. “Once he fully embraces what it is that he’s going to do, I think he’s going to have a very high ceiling.”

That view is shared by several in the Red Sox organization, but doesn’t have the same reach across the industry. Last July, Duran cracked top-100 prospect lists and was named to the All-Star Futures Game, an out-of-nowhere breakout. This year, following his 2019 Portland struggles, his national prospect standing slipped with questions about whether he was a future everyday player or a fourth outfielder.

Yet to the Sox, he’s a better prospect now than he was in the middle of 2019. His emerging flashes of power suggest a player with even more potential impact than he’d shown previously — as high a ceiling as more heralded prospects like Bobby Dalbec or Jeter Downs.

The Red Sox face an unsettled outfield situation in 2021 with Bradley and Kevin Pillar eligible for free agency. Even so, the team is likely to pursue outfielders from outside the organization with an eye toward having Duran open 2021 in Triple A. If he excels, he could make a case for a big league call-up sometime during the season.

Even so, at a time when the Red Sox are proving incredibly disappointing in the big leagues, Duran and others in Pawtucket have offered some measure of hope, signs that coming years will feature a more dynamic and exciting team, and something that has been notably lacking this season: Possibility.

Alex Speier