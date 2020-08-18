Justin Thomas in fine form entering The Northern Trust at TPC Boston

But when Adam Scott started reaching into his bank of bad memories for names that struck fear, the one that immediately came to mind was that of Justin Thomas.

For years, one of those names was that of Tiger Woods. The roars felt like a horror movie score if he was within striking distance on the final day of a tournament. And in many ways, the Tiger Effect is still very real.

Some names have the power to give golfers panic attacks when they are seen on the leaderboard.

“Justin Thomas, to me, seems like a guy who really has it dialed and is a threat,” Scott said. “He can sneak his way up when he hasn’t had a great week, or he can dominate a tournament from the get-go, so he’s certainly putting it all together.”

Advertisement

It was hard for Thomas to imagine himself being such an imposing figure.

“That’s a huge compliment coming from anybody, but especially Adam,” said Thomas. “I’ll have to tell him thank you when I see him. That’s great. I mean, any time that you get respect from anybody, let alone your peers, the people you’re playing against, it’s a compliment.”

At the same time, Thomas understood the point Scott was making.

“You look at the top of the world rankings, there’s definitely some guys I’m less worried about than others,” Thomas said. “I’m definitely not going to say any names, but that’s just the fact of the matter. There’s just some people that you’re comfortable around and maybe some people that you’re a little more uncomfortable around.”

Thomas is atop the FedExCup standings going into The Northern Trust at TPC Boston in Norton this week. He’s the No. 2-ranked in the world behind Jon Rahm, with three wins and nine top-10 finishes this season. He’s a player others peek over their shoulders looking for.

Advertisement

“That’s a great feeling,” Thomas said. “I definitely feel like I’ve played, performed well enough from time to time to, I guess, I could understand it some. But it’s still a tremendous, tremendous compliment.”

TPC Boston is familiar territory for Thomas.

But when he won the Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston in 2017, the tournament was different.

With a scorching-hot putter, Thomas ripped through the course. That was two years before the tournament was removed from the PGA Tour schedule and TPC Boston became one of the two rotating hosts for The Northern Trust, the first tournament of the FedExCup playoffs.

One thing Thomas remembers about the TPC Boston experience is one thing that won’t be a part of it this year.

Since PGA Tour play resumed in June, there have been no fans at events. Perhaps no sport is more fit to carry on without an audience than golf, but Thomas acknowledged that it remains unusual with no spectators.

“Used to be a little bit different,” Thomas said. “But very fortunate to come back to a place that I’ve won before, and it’s a fun golf course. I would say the biggest part about this place is always having the very passionate, intense Boston fans, which will be a bummer that we won’t get this week. But I’m sure they will be watching on their TVs come these next couple days and this weekend.”

Advertisement

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the PGA to shut down for three months, and then resume under unique circumstances. The tour put protocols in place to ensure the health and safety of golfers and staff. Since the resumption of play, eight players have tested positive. Going into the PGA Championship two weeks ago, every competitor and caddie tested negative.

At this point, Thomas said, keeping fans away is for their own good.

“If fans are out there, they are going to be standing next to each other, and if everyone is not following the protocols, it’s going to spread throughout the fan base,” Thomas said. “I don’t think anything would change on our part.”

There’s no such thing as normal, and that applies to COVID-19, as well as the ways the PGA Tour has reconfigured the playoffs because of it. Instead of the usual four events, the playoffs have been trimmed to three — The Northern Trust, the BMW Championship, and the Tour Championship. Rather than awarding 2,000 points for a playoff victory, winners will receive 1,500 points. Finally, a stroke-based system will decide the FedExCup champion.

“It is different,” Thomas said. “And although for the time being, the most important thing is this week for me, but it’s these next three weeks, and wanting to play well for that, I also need to conserve my energy and make sure I’m staying in shape and doing everything I can. Because, you know, after a week off, I have to get ready to try to win a major.” The US Open follows the Tour Championship on the schedule, Sept. 17-20.

Advertisement

Scott’s respect was flattering for Thomas, but Thomas said it came down to feeling supremely confident in his abilities.

“At the end of the day,’' he said, “I know that if I’m doing what I’m doing, then I’m not worried about anybody else or anything else, then I feel like I should be able to get the job done myself.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.