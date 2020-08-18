No fans allowed at Gillette Stadium through September, at Fenway Park through end of season

Those hopes were dashed Tuesday after the Red Sox spoke with MLB and state officials on the matter. The officials stood firm on their prohibition of fans for the remainder of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic still spreading across the country.

Before the Red Sox’ 2020 season began, team president Sam Kennedy said he hoped fans would be able to watch games at Fenway Park in limited capacity at some point during the season.

The Patriots will not host fans at Gillette Stadium for the month of September, and the Red Sox through the rest of the season, both organizations said Tuesday.

“While we were hopeful fans would be able to return to Fenway at some point this season, we agree that now is not the right time,” Kennedy said.

Gillette Stadium officials announced in a statement that they consulted the Massachusetts Reopening Advisory Board, which advised that fans should not be allowed through at least the end of September.

During a press conference Tuesday afternoon ahead of the announcement, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker indicated that his administration would not consider the Patriots’ proposal to allow 20 percent of fans inside Gillette Stadium to start the season.

“We’ve had conversations with them and with the Red Sox, and we’ve basically said, ‘Look, we’re focused at this point on schools, and wouldn’t plan to do anything with respect to anything like that until we get much further into the fall,’” Baker said, after being asked about the Patriots’ proposed plan.

Events impacted at Gillette include two Patriots home games, including the season opener on Sept. 13, and three home Revolution matches.

“We would have welcomed the opportunity to host fans in August and September, but are hopeful to do so later in the season,” Gillette Stadium’s officials said in the statement.

The statement also said that officials are “confident” in the ability to “provide a safe and comfortable environment for fans” once allowed. Preparation for hosting fans will continue.

Last month, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said the administration was reviewing the Patriots’ protocols for reopening Gillette Stadium. The plan includes capping game-day attendance at 20 percent capacity — or roughly 13,175 people — and seating fans in socially distanced groups of no more than 10, according to a memo released by the team.