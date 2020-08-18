Orlando Magic surprise top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in playoff opener

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 31 points, 17 rebounds, and 7 assists for Milwaukee but was held without a field goal over the final 11 minutes.

Terrence Ross scored 18 points, Gary Clark added 15, and D.J. Augustin had 11 points and 11 assists for the eighth-seeded Magic, who took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Nikola Vucevic scored a playoff career-high 35 points and had 14 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic stunned the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks, 122-110, on Tuesday afternoon in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., in the playoff opener of the NBA’s pandemic-altered season.

The Bucks came into the postseason as the favorites to win their first NBA title since 1971 despite finishing 3-5 in seeding games. But their sluggish play in the bubble at Disney World carried over into the postseason.

Advertisement

Milwaukee swept the season series against Orlando, winning four games by an average of 17 points, but struggled with the Magic's stingy defense, which repeatedly clogged the lane and forced Antetokounmpo to settle for jump shots.

The Bucks' frustration was evident when center Brook Lopez stomped on a chair — and then kicked it — in the bench area during a timeout.

The Magic led most of the game.

Orlando used an early 15-2 run to build a 51-33 lead midway through the second quarter behind 16 points from Vucevic.

The Bucks bounced back to close the gap to 10 at halftime as Antetokounmpo began to assert himself offensively, finishing the first half 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Milwaukee made several runs in the second half, but the Magic had an answer every time.

Vucevic had 14 points in the third quarter, scoring down low against smaller defenders and stepping out to knock down 3-pointers against bigger men as the Magic carried a 13-point lead into the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

The Bucks trimmed the deficit to 6 points in the fourth, but Ross had a dunk and a layup off hard cuts to the basket and Augustin and Vucevic added threess to push it back to 14. Evan Fournier, who went scoreless for three quarters, then buried the Bucks with three 3-pointers in the final five minutes.