Seven-run sixth for Phillies extends Red Sox skid to nine

The skid is Boston’s longest since May 2014, when John Farrell’s defending champions dropped 10 in a row. The Phillies, meanwhile, won a fourth straight to get back to .500 at 9-9. They’re scheduled to start 2015 Cy Young winner Jake Arrieta in Wednesday’s matinee finale of the two-game set, opposed by Kyle Hart, who’ll be making his second MLB start.

That’s the sign of a bad team, and thus, the sign of this Red Sox club. Which lost its ninth straight game on Tuesday, 13-6, to the Philadelphia Phillies at Fenway Park.

If it’s not the offense to blame, it’s the defense. If it’s not the defense, it’s the offense. If it’s not the bullpen, it’s the starting pitching. If it’s not the starting pitching, it’s the bullpen.

The Sox (6-18) have allowed 86 runs in losing nine straight, the most they’ve ever given up in a nine-game run. An early 3-0 lead wasn’t enough to overcome the struggles of their relievers.

Here are some observations from the game.

⋅ On Tuesday, it wasn’t Zack Godley’s start — the Red Sox built him a 3-0 lead after three innings, and he allowed just a run in four. It was the bullpen’s implosion.

The Sox saw a 4-2 lead vanish in the top of the sixth inning. Lefthander Josh Taylor, pitching for a second straight night after missing the season’s first 22 games following a COVID-19 diagnosis, allowed three runs and recorded just two outs. Heath Hembree took over in a tie game and yielded four runs to five batters without recording an out, the worst of the four hits a 409-foot, three-run homer by Bryce Harper.

The seven-run inning put Philadelphia up, 9-4, and made Tuesday the ninth time this season — and seventh in this nine-game losing streak — Boston pitching allowed at least eight runs.

⋅ The Phillies weren’t missing the fastball in that sixth. Out of the seven hits the Sox allowed that inning, just one — Didi Gregorius’s RBI single to plate the final run — came on a breaking ball/offspeed pitch. The hits weren’t cheap either, with four of them carrying an exit velocity of at least 103 miles per hour. Harper’s homer left his bat at 105.6.

⋅ In addition to the hard contact, once Hembree entered, the Phillies took advantage in the run game. Hembree is slow to the plate and catcher Kevin Plawecki doesn’t have a good arm. (On Aug. 10, Tampa stole four bases off Plawecki in five attempts.)

Roman Quinn stole second and scored on Andrew McCutchen’s single. McCutchen stole second, then scored on Harper’s homer. Harper got in on the act, too, swiping second in the eighth.

⋅ Perhaps this was the game that will bust Rafael Devers out of his depressing slump.

In his first two at-bats Tuesday against Phillies starter Zach Eflin, Devers singled off the Green Monster, then doubled.

Both hits were special. Devers’ single came on a 3-and-2, 94-m.p.h. sinker that was perfectly spotted low and outside. That didn’t matter to Devers, who sent a screaming liner off the wall that left his bat at 103.2 m.p.h. He eventually came around to score after Xander Bogaerts singled to right field.

The double was more proof Devers might be finding his groove. Teams have been pumping Devers with hard stuff, either high and outside or up and in. Needless to say, Devers has struggled with that this season, posting a 50 percent whiff rate on balls high and outside and a 56 percent whiff rate on pitches high and tight.

On a 1-1 pitch, Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto wanted a sinker low and in, but Eflin left it high and outside — a mistake, but not necessarily a bad one against Devers in 2020. On Tuesday, Devers made him pay.

He added a single in the fifth off reliever Blake Parker for his first three-hit game of the season. Devers had 19 three-hit games a year ago.

