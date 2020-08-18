So far, Patriots’ precautions against COVID-19 appear to be working well

But so far, 3½ weeks into training camp, the Patriots’ war on COVID-19 is — knock on wood — working.

“I think we all know this COVID is very unknown,” McCourty, the Patriots captain now entering his 11th season, said after Tuesday’s practice. “I could sit here on a computer and say, ‘Man, we’ve been great. We do this and that.’ And then in two weeks, it runs through our team.”

As of close of business Tuesday, the Patriots have yet to place a player on the COVID-IR list.

That means that when players arrived from all over the country in late July, not one of them came armed with COVID-19. It means that none of the 80 players has tested positive for the virus, after 23 consecutive days of testing. It also means the Patriots haven’t even had so much as a false positive, or anyone who had to be temporarily quarantined for coming into close contact with an infected person.

“I think that the team and the organization have addressed this very professionally, strictly,” Bill Belichick said. “So I think we’re working together, but we’ve got a long way to go.”

The Patriots’ good fortune with COVID-19 so far mirrors that of the NFL at large. The league’s chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, said last week he was “pleasantly surprised” with how few players have tested positive — just 0.81 percent of players leaguewide since they were cleared to enter team buildings. Only a few teams have been hit relatively hard: Miami (16 players on COVID-IR), Jacksonville (12), and Minnesota (nine).

Meanwhile, four teams other than the Patriots have not placed anyone on COVID-IR, including a few in some of the worst hot spots: Arizona, Carolina, Houston, and the Los Angeles Chargers. Four other teams have placed only one player: Denver, Kansas City, Seattle, and Washington. Leaguewide, only 12 of approximately 2,600 players are currently on the list.

And this is without the benefit of a true bubble. Patriots players are not required to stay in a team hotel this training camp, and many veteran players are living at their homes. Team staffers also go home to their families at night.

McCourty said there has been no real secret behind the team’s ability to keep the virus out. Belichick and head athletic trainer Jim Whalen, who oversees the entire operation as infection control officer, have been consistent with the message since the spring, and the players have bought in.

“I don’t think it’s anything we’ve done special,” McCourty said. “But I think it’s just making sure that we’re trying to do the things that we talk about: wearing masks, staying away from each other as much as possible, all of the different guidelines that are in place in the building, just trying to do those things. And then just guys being smart off the field.”

Since the start of camp, Belichick and his players have noticeably downplayed the difficulties presented by the pandemic. The message has been consistent: The protocols are easy to follow, and they shouldn’t interfere with football.

“These are the guidelines that are set, and we’re following them to a T,” second-year linebacker Chase Winovich said. “The coaches and administration have done a good job of implementing those, and the team has done a great job of enforcing those.”

McCourty said that getting nasal swabbed every day, wearing masks around the facility, and keeping distance in the locker room is just part of normal life now.

“I feel like, for the most part, guys have adjusted and created new routines, and they don’t even think about it now,” McCourty said. “I think the support-staff people have done the hard work — the people that’s been working, making sure that we socially distance ourselves in here, making sure that everything stays clean.”

Belichick said he has relied on the players to help the organization address any issues.

“Their feedback has been great, and we’ve made quite a few, or I’d say several modifications to our protocols and programs because of them or suggestions that they’ve made or concerns that they’ve raised,” Belichick said Monday.

“So I think we’re working together, but we’ve got a long way to go. Eventually we’re going to have to deal with other factors, as well.”

As Belichick alludes to, avoiding COVID-19 during training camp has been the relatively easy part. Teams are self-contained, there are no preseason games, and players are too busy with practices, treatment, meetings, and film sessions to venture out much in public. And until this week, full-team practices and meetings had been limited.

Now the challenge becomes greater. Starting this week, full-contact practices are held almost every day. Free agents and tryout players will be coming through Gillette Stadium more frequently (though they must pass testing, like everyone else). It’s why the NFL agreed to continue with daily testing until Sept. 5, even though the positivity rate is much lower than expected.

And come early September, the real experiment begins. That’s when travel is introduced into the equation — flights, hotel stays, and games against other teams. Plus, players will have a lot more free time to themselves during the week to roam out and intermingle with the public.

So this definitely is no time to brag or lose focus. But the Patriots’ ability to keep COVID-19 out of Gillette Stadium is working so far.

“This isn’t something that if you do it well for a month or two months, it goes away,” McCourty said. “This is something that just hangs around, and at any moment it can get us. But I think guys have just done a good job of being aware, and we’ll have to continue to do that.”

