Terry Francona will miss at least three games to have surgery for gastrointestinal issues

The Indians are hopeful Francona will be back in the dugout Friday night in Cleveland for the opener of a three-game series against the Tigers.

General manager Mike Chernoff said Francona will have a “scheduled procedure” to address the problem. Francona also sat out seven games from Aug. 3-9 because of the ailment.

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona will miss his team’s three-game series with the Pirates, which began Tuesday night, to deal with gastrointestinal issues.

First base coach Sandy Alomar Jr. will again manage the club in Francona’s absence.

Two Rangers suspended

Rangers manager Chris Woodward served a one-game suspension Tuesday against the Padres a day after Texas reliever Ian Gibaut threw behind San Diego hitter Manny Machado following a grand slam.

Gibaut was suspended by Major League Baseball for three games, appealed the suspension and was active for Tuesday’s game.

He came in Monday night in the eighth inning after young Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a grand slam on a 3-and-0 pitch off Juan Nicasio with San Diego leading by seven runs in a game it eventually won, 14-4.

Woodward immediately displayed his displeasure with what he perceived as a violation of an unwritten rule of baseball. After the game, the skipper said the pitch got away from Gibaut.

“I’m not pounding my fist on the table saying this was absolutely horrendous,” Woodward said of Tatis’s swing before the suspension was announced. “I just thought it went just past the line.”

Padres manager Jayce Tingler said after the game that Tatis missed the take sign from third-base coach Glenn Hoffman. Tatis said he wasn’t aware of such a practice.

Before Tuesday’s game, Tingler said he won’t put on restraints on the 21-year-old who began the day leading the majors with 11 home runs and 28 RBIs. He also said he was glad Tatis missed the sign.

“We were certainly looking to score more runs and put that game away,” said Tingler, adding that his club, which is seeking its first winning season since 2010, has struggled to do that. “We’re not looking to break any unwritten rules. We’re looking to win the game.”

Markakis on IL, may have been exposed to COVID

Atlanta Braves outfielder Nick Markakis has been placed on the 10-day injured list after potentially being exposed to COVID-19.

The Braves announced the move just minutes before the start of their game Tuesday against the Washington Nationals.

Markakis initially opted out of the shortened season because of concerns about the coronavirus. A few games into the season, the 36-year-old changed his mind and decided to play.

Astros win pitchers’ duel

Myles Straw’s RBI single with one out in the 11th inning lifted the Astros over the Colorado Rockies, 2-1, in Houston, extending their winning streak to a season-high six games. The back-and-forth finish came after the teams were scoreless going into extra innings, highlighted by splendid performances from starters Zack Greinke and Antonio Senzatela. The righthanders had nearly identical lines: They both went eight innings, allowed just three singles and walked none. Greinke struck out seven for Houston, one more than Senzatela.

Cubs’ Bryant gets injection for wrist

Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant got an injection Tuesday for his ailing left wrist, sidelining the slugger for at least two days. Manager David Ross said Bryant also saw a specialist for the injury. The Cubs are off Thursday, so the earliest the 2016 NL MVP could return to the lineup is Friday against the crosstown White Sox … The New York Mets made a last-minute change to their rotation Tuesday, placing scheduled starter David Peterson on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder fatigue and recalling Corey Oswalt to take his place. Mets manager Luis Rojas said Peterson “woke up and felt a little weird with his shoulder” and that the team wanted to be careful with him. Rojas didn’t know if Peterson would undergo an MRI … Tampa Bay Rays two-way rookie Brendan McKay will have season-ending surgery on his left throwing shoulder Wednesday. McKay tested positive for the coronavirus in early July and missed most of the club’s preseason camp. He was cleared to resume activities July 31 and reported to the club’s alternate site, but then experienced stiffness in his pitching shoulder and was shut down last week. McKay was 2-4 with a 5.14 ERA in 13 games (11 starts) last season, and went 2 for 10 with a home run as a designated hitter … Tuesday’s game between Cincinnati and Kansas City was postponed and will be played as part of a doubleheader Wednesday so that the Reds can do additional testing after a player tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. Players, coaches and other members of the Reds organization were retested for the coronavirus Saturday and Sunday after one player was sidelined because of a positive result.

