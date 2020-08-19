Can Amazon deliver an ‘even more twisted’ ‘Dead Ringers’?

Amazon is moving ahead with a series adaptation of David Cronenberg’s unnerving 1988 thriller, “Dead Ringers.” The story is about super-creepy twin OB-GYNs who — well, let’s just say they commit all kinds of abuses and crimes while looking like Jeremy Irons at his spookiest. It’s disturbing stuff from a director who knows how to disturb.

Rachel Weisz (pictured in January at the Golden Globe Awards) will executive produce and star in Amazon's series adaptation of David Cronenberg’s “Dead Ringers.”

From “Normal People” writer Alice Birch, the reboot will revolve around female identical twins this time. It’s reportedly going to have a different tone, as it looks into women’s health care while chronicling the twins’ psychological problems, including the secret sharing of lovers.

And who’s going to play this horrible pair? Rachel Weisz is stepping into the roles, as well as executive producing. I always say that the only thing better than Rachel Weisz is two Rachel Weiszes. One of the studio execs, Sue Naegle, is making big promises about the series, saying it “will no doubt be even more twisted” than the original. Hard to imagine.

